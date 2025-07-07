Amid sweeping front office changes, the Washington Nationals have signed 38-year-old right-handed reliever Luis Garcia to a contract, pending a physical, according to The Washington Post’s Andrew Golden. Garcia was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers just days earlier following a disappointing first half of the 2024 season.

Garcia posted a 5.27 ERA over 27 1/3 innings with the Dodgers, alongside 24 strikeouts, 16 walks, and a 1.83 WHIP. His 12.7% walk rate and struggles to command the strike zone prompted the Dodgers to move on from the veteran reliever. Garcia spent about a month on the injured list earlier in the season due to an adductor strain.

Even with a dip in form, Garcia brings experience and a track record of success. From 2021 to 2023, across stints with the St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres, he recorded a 3.62 ERA, 23.4% strikeout rate, and 7.4% walk rate over 154 innings. His performance during that period earned him a $4.25 million deal with the Angels in the 2023-24 offseason, though his effectiveness waned following a trade to the Red Sox later that season.

Garcia has appeared in 555 1/3 MLB innings since debuting with the Phillies in 2013, compiling a 4.20 ERA, 8.48 K/9, 4.00 BB/9, and 1.44 WHIP. Washington’s struggling bullpen, one of the league’s worst, could benefit from Garcia's veteran presence as they seek stability. Should he rebound before the July 31 trade deadline, the Nationals may explore flipping him for a prospect.

This move follows a major organizational shift, as the Nationals fired longtime General Manager Mike Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez after falling to a 37-53 record. Their recent sweep at the hands of the Boston Red Sox contributed to the decision, which was further complicated by pending 2026 option decisions for both figures.

Rizzo had been essential in transforming the Nationals into a competitive team, culminating in the 2019 World Series title. Martinez, the winningest manager in franchise history at 500-622, also led that championship run. However, the team’s extended rebuild and recent 11-game losing streak have left the franchise looking for new direction.

Assistant GM Mike DeBartolo now serves as interim GM and will guide the team through critical decisions, including the upcoming MLB Draft, where Washington holds the No. 1 overall pick.

