The MLB fans were in for a treat during the All-Star Game, where they had to go into a home run derby style after the game was tied 6-6 at the end of regulation. In the end, the National League won, and it came off All-Star MVP Kyle Schwarber hitting homers on all three of his swings. Though Schwarber brought it home for the NL, New York Mets' Pete Alonso had a case for winning MVP as well, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman.

“Alonso was ‘stoked for Schwarbs.' But a case could be made for Alonso’s 3-run HR off Kris Bubic over Schwarber’s 3 swing-off HRs off coach Dino Ebel,” Heyman wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Schwarber won the MVP vote over Alonso 3-2, and it looked like it could have gone either way. In the end, what Schwarber was able to do to seal the victory meant more to the voters than what the Mets' star did.

The NL had a 2-0 lead when Alonso hit the three-run home run against Bubic in the bottom of the sixth inning. Alonso became only the third Met with an All-Star Game home run, joining David Wright in 2006 and Lee Mazzilli in 1979.

After the game, Alonso shared his thoughts on the extra-inning extravaganza.

“I just thought it was awesome. I mean, everyone was super, super into it. I think people really thoroughly enjoyed the show,” Alonso said via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

San Francisco Giants starter Logan Webb was also a fan of the way the game ended, but he does think there will be some people who aren't fans of the format.

“But at the end of the day, who cares? We had a blast watching it, all the guys that are still here, and I think the fans enjoyed it. I got a group text here from a bunch of players around the league and they seemed to really like it, too,” Webb said. “I think it was an awesome way to end.”

Hopefully, Alonso is able to represent the Mets again in the All-Star Game in the future, and he can get a chance to win MVP.