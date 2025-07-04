The Washington Nationals have been a disaster since the end of May. They ended the season's second month with a four-game winning streak and a 28-30 record. Since, they are 9-20 and tumbled into the last spot of the National League East. It is not going to get easier in the Nation's Capital, as they put a key pitcher on the shelf. The Nationals have placed Trevor Williams on the IL with an elbow injury, but have activated catcher Keibert Ruiz.

The Nationals have announced the following transactions today: Placed Trevor Williams on the 15-day Injured List (right elbow sprain).  Recalled…Ryan Loutos from Triple-A Rochester. Reinstated Keibert Ruiz from the Injured List. Optioned Drew Millas to Triple-A Rochester,” the team's communications department announced.

Williams has been with the Nationals since 2023, and his 2024 season is the best by far. He made 13 starts with a 2.03 ERA, the lowest of all pitchers on a bad Washington team. The season has not been as good for Williams, with a 6.21 ERA through 17 starts. His FIP of 4.08 indicates that there is some bad luck involved as well. But the Nats have not gotten the best out of Williams this year.

Ruiz has not played since June 23 with a concussion. He joined the Nationals with a dismal June, hitting just .167 with a .367 OPS. The catcher was hitting .269 with a .661 OPS when May ended, so it has been a rough year overall for him. Now that he is back, they hope he can become a solid running mate for James Wood in the lineup.

The Nationals open a home series against the Boston Red Sox on Friday. Both teams are in desperate need of wins, but a sweep wouldn't help Washington get to the postseason. The James Wood breakout season has been sensational, but not much else has been in Washington so far this year.

