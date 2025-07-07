The Washington Nationals have not had the season that they certainly envisioned so far this season, and they made a drastic move to try to change their fortunes on Sunday evening. The Nats shockingly fired both manager Dave Martinez and general manager Mike Rizzo in the midst of a poor season, leaving them in limbo as the All-Star break and the trade deadline both approach.

Now, the Nationals need to appoint an interim manager before their next series gets underway against the St. Louis Cardinals. They have Monday off, so there is some time to make a final decision, but they still are not sure who it is going to be.

Bench coach Miguel Cairo seems like the top choice, but Cairo is in a bit of a strange situation. He was Martinez's bench coach, so he may not want to accept the job, according to Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic.

“Heard the Nationals offered the interim manager job to Miguel Cairo yesterday who wanted to think it over,” Ghrioli reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Obviously a weird situation for Cairo, who was Dave Martinez's bench coach. Matt LeCroy, Nats Triple-A manager, would appear to be the guy if not.”

Regardless of who ends up in charge for the rest of this season, the Nationals will be hoping that the jolt provided to the team will be enough to turn things around for them. As it stands, the Nats are currently in last place in the crowded NL East with a dreadful record of 37-53, so they are running out of time to make something of this 2025 campaign.

Regardless of if the Nationals are able to get in better spirits after this move, it will still take one heck of a run for them to come back and become a factor in a crowded National League playoff picture. They are currently 11.5 games back in the wild card race and 16 games back in the division race, so it will take nothing short of a miracle to see them turn this season around.