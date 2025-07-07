The Washington Nationals have not had the season that they certainly envisioned so far this season, and they made a drastic move to try to change their fortunes on Sunday evening. The Nats shockingly fired both manager Dave Martinez and general manager Mike Rizzo in the midst of a poor season, leaving them in limbo as the All-Star break and the trade deadline both approach.

Now, the Nationals need to appoint an interim manager before their next series gets underway against the St. Louis Cardinals. They have Monday off, so there is some time to make a final decision, but they still are not sure who it is going to be.

Bench coach Miguel Cairo seems like the top choice, but Cairo is in a bit of a strange situation. He was Martinez's bench coach, so he may not want to accept the job, according to Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic.

“Heard the Nationals offered the interim manager job to Miguel Cairo yesterday who wanted to think it over,” Ghrioli reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Obviously a weird situation for Cairo, who was Dave Martinez's bench coach. Matt LeCroy, Nats Triple-A manager, would appear to be the guy if not.”

Regardless of who ends up in charge for the rest of this season, the Nationals will be hoping that the jolt provided to the team will be enough to turn things around for them. As it stands, the Nats are currently in last place in the crowded NL East with a dreadful record of 37-53, so they are running out of time to make something of this 2025 campaign.

Regardless of if the Nationals are able to get in better spirits after this move, it will still take one heck of a run for them to come back and become a factor in a crowded National League playoff picture. They are currently 11.5 games back in the wild card race and 16 games back in the division race, so it will take nothing short of a miracle to see them turn this season around.

More Nationals News
Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez (4) walks back to a dugout after making a pitching change in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.
Ken Rosenthal calls out Nationals’ ‘odd’ Dave Martinez, Mike Rizzo firingsChristopher Hennessy ·
Washington Nationals second base Luis García Jr. (2) celebrates with first base Nathaniel Lowe (33) after scoring a home run in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
Nationals sign ex-Dodgers pitcher after major shakeupAbdullah Imran ·
Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo observes batting practice before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.
Ex-GM Mike Rizzo takes subtle jab at Nationals ownership after firingAbdullah Imran ·
image thumbnail
Two Nationals interim manager candidates emerge after Dave Martinez firingChristopher Hennessy ·
Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez (4) in the dugout during the game against the Detroit Tigers at Nationals Park.
Nationals fire Dave Martinez, Mike Rizzo amid brutal 2025 seasonChristopher Hennessy ·
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Trevor Williams (32) throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
Nationals place pitcher on IL amid multiple roster movesChristopher Hennessy ·