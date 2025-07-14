The 2025 MLB Draft was a stunner on Sunday, with the top of the draft totally turning over. The Washington Nationals and the Los Angeles Angels both shocked just about everyone with their first two overall picks leaving the presumed top prospects in the draft for the third and fourth picks.

The Nationals got it started with the youngest No. 1 overall pick in the history of the MLB Draft when they selected 17-year-old shortstop Eli Willits straight out of high school.

That left LSU pitcher Kade Anderson, who many people thought would go at the top of the draft, for the Angels at No. 2 However, the Halos opted to go with a different pitcher, taking right-hander Tyler Bremner out of UC Santa Barbara.

While the selection of Willits at the top of the draft was certainly an eye-opener, the Bremner pick may have been even more shocking according to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.

“I was stunned on both accounts. Though there was definitely some uncertainty around the Nationals' approach, especially since the firing of GM Mike Rizzo, I didn't see anybody, anywhere, projecting Willits to be their choice at No. 1 overall,” Gonzalez wrote. “But the Angels drafting Bremner was an even bigger risk. Kiley had him 18th in his latest ranking. Six pitchers were ranked ahead of him. But Bremner might be someone who can rise and impact their major league roster quickly, and the Angels are always looking for that.”

Bremner was not the top pitcher on many draft boards and landed just outside the top 10 in most of the mock drafts around the internet. However, the Angels clearly saw something in him that made them bump him up just above Anderson and the rest of the top prospects in the draft.

Anderson ended up going at No. 3 to the Seattle Mariners, and now lands with a playoff team that already has a strong starting rotation. The former LSU star will be linked and compared to Bremner for the entirety of their careers, which will be a fascinating storyline to watch play out.