The MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta was, in part, a celebration of the heroes of the past. Among those celebrated was Atlanta Braves legend and one-time home run king Hank Aaron.

During the 6th inning, the lights at Truist Park went out, and the fans watched footage in hologram form of Aaron's signature achievement: the night of April 8, 1974, when he surpassed Babe Ruth as the all-time home runs leader with 715.

Among those completely riveted was former Braves pitcher John Smoltz, per Tim Capurso of Sports Illustrated. When the game resume, Smoltz, in the booth for Fox Sports as an analyst, reflected on the tribute with colleague Joe Davis.

“By the way, that's one of the coolest things I've ever seen in my life,” he said. “So cool.”

Among those in attendance was Aaron's widow Billye. Aaron was honored during the Home Run Derby with a specialized uniform alongside Babe Ruth.

Consequently, Aaron is one of the greatest players in MLB history.

In addition to the home runs, Aaron has 3,771 career hits and a lifetime batting average of .305.

He played for the Braves from 1954 to 1974, starting out when they were in Milwaukee. Furthermore, Aaron became a foremost civil rights advocate at the height of the movement for racial justice.

Furthermore, Aaron was a 25 time All-Star, the most of any player. Later on, he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982.

On January 22, 2021, Aaron passed away at the age of 86.

Smoltz was one of the greatest pitchers of his generation. For 20 years, he was with the Braves from 1988-2008. Along the way, he won 213 games and achieved a lifetime ERA of 3.33.

Plus, Smoltz was an eight time All-Star during his career.

In addition, Smoltz accumulated 3,084 strikeouts and won the 1996 Cy Young Award. Smoltz was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015.

As for the game, it ended in a 6-6 tie.