MMA fighter throws wild punch at YouTube star mid-interview, catches him square in the face

Imagine going about with your day, answering interview questions peacefully, and then getting sucker-punched on the face. Imagine if the person who punched you square on the face is not just any person, but an MMA Fighter who has a 3-3 record in six professional bouts. That’s what happened to YouTube personality Sadek in Poland when his face met the fist of Polish welterweight fighter Amadeusz “Ferrari” Roslik.

Sadek was merely answering questions from journalist Monica Laskowska when Roslik suddenly appeared in the frame and threw a thunderous right blow landing straight on the face of the internet star, knocking him back and causing the interview advertisement background to fall over.

Polish YouTuber gets punched in the face while doing interview by MMA Fighter for previously talking about his family 😳#MMA #UFC #FamilyFirst 👊💥 pic.twitter.com/On0sGoJwUy — World Fight Fans (@WorldFightFans) September 15, 2022

Roslik was then caught on camera acting all tough before the camera panned back to Sadek, who was a bit dazed as he stood to his feet. Laskowska even had to hold on to Sadek, who was clearly stunned by a Roslik’s cheap shot.

“It’s okay, it’s okay,” Sadek even said as he gathered his bearings and continued the interview as if nothing bad had happened. Nevertheless, it was obvious that Sadek sustained some damage, as it was clear his mouth was bleeding from the blow he took.

According to TMZ, the reason behind Roslik’s outburst was driven by Sadek’s criticisms of Roslik and his family, which, evidently, he took to heart after such contemptible behavior. Roslik should keep his temper in check, especially after the fighter already had a history of such temper tantrums.

Roslik hasn’t been punished nor hasn’t been charged after his violent conduct, but clearly, the man needs some help in controlling his temper. There is no place for such senseless acts of violence in our society, much less coming from a professional fighter whose punches pack a lot more weight than usual.

Someone needs to hold him accountable, and hold this kind of violence in its proper setting – a professional fighting ring where two adults consent to getting punched by each other on the face, especially with Roslik set to face Pawel “Scarface” Bomba in the weekend.