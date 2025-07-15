The Kansas City Chiefs face a brand new contract dilemma ahead of NFL training camp. This time it involves one of the top protectors for Patrick Mahomes in Trey Smith.

The Pro Bowl guard and one of the league's top linemen is still without an extension. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport provided an update Monday, revealing negotiations remain in limbo.

“The Chiefs and star guard Trey Smith have been having talks surrounding a multi-year deal, though it remains to be seen whether he gets one before tomorrow's deadline,” Rapoport posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Smith will play on a $23.4 fully guaranteed franchise tag if there's no extension in place. One other insider is losing faith that the Chiefs' front office will get something done.

Insider chimes in on Chiefs' Trey Smith situation

Mike Florio of NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk isn't optimistic that K.C. will complete an extension for Smith.

“Given the Chiefs' annual postseason runs, the team gets much more out of its players than other teams receive,” Florio began. “Already, Smith has played 13 extra games in four years — taking 100 percent of the snaps in each one…”

Which leads to Florio's “possible argument” that the guard could present to the front office.

“From Smith's perspective: His deal needs to contemplate something more than the paltry playoff checks for the 3.25 extra games he has played, per year,” Florio wrote.

Kansas City has delivered other moves while putting Smith's deal to one side. Marquise Brown resigned with Kansas City during the spring, earning $11 million. They also handed guard Jaylon Moore a two-year deal.

Smith still plays an integral role for Andy Reid and his offense. As a talent handling the dirty work for Mahomes and the offense. Smith has logged 67 out of 68 possible starts. He didn't allow a single sack until the Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.