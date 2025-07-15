Golden State Warriors fans were treated to a vintage Stephen Curry viral video moment, and this one happened far from the hardwood.

While competing at the American Century Championship 2025, a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Curry stopped mid-round to answer a fan’s impromptu request. A basketball was tossed his way from the crowd, and without hesitation, he stepped aside from the golf course path, sized up a nearby hoop sitting roughly 25-30 feet away, and let it fly. The result? A smooth swish — and an eruption from the crowd.

NBC Sports Bay Area captured the impressive shot and shared it on their official X (formerly Twitter) page, where it quickly went viral and lit up social media feeds.

“CURRY FROM WAY DOWNTOWN … BANG”

After skipping the 2024 event due to Olympic commitments, Curry returned to Edgewood Tahoe in 2025 looking to defend his 2023 American Century Championship title. The Warriors star didn’t reclaim the trophy but still delivered a strong showing, finishing fifth with 58 points under the Modified Stableford format. San Jose Sharks legend Joe Pavelski took home the 2025 title with 73 points, earning his first ACC win after runner-up finishes in 2022 and 2024.

For Warriors fans, this was more than a fun video. Curry’s appearance at the celebrity event served as a welcome offseason update, especially after a frustrating 2025 playoff exit and a hamstring issue that lingered into June. Seeing the franchise cornerstone healthy, confident, and in rhythm again brings relief to fans and staff alike.

Even more, Curry’s charisma and competitive flair bring offseason spotlight to the Warriors. His shot at the American Century Championship wasn’t just a moment of levity — it was a reminder of why he’s one of sports’ most magnetic figures. No warm-up, no setup — just one motion, one walk-away, one swish.

The celebrity golf tournament again proved to be a perfect crossover stage for Curry, who remains as marketable and entertaining as ever — on or off the court. In a quiet NBA month, he delivered yet another unforgettable clip that brought the Dubs right back into conversation.
