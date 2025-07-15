Former Philadelphia Eagles star running back LeSean McCoy has finally said his piece about Fox Sports's decision to cancel not one, not two, but three FS1 shows, all of which he had been a part of.

“Damn fired on my day off , WELL put me on the trading block 😂😂😂😂😂😂 Speak and facility was a blast I got some announcements coming soon but one thing I do kno from 🏈 is TALENT & DEDICATION always wins see u sooooon,” McCoy shared in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

McCoy also seemingly used his NFL experience to put things into perspective:”My last year with buffalo we couldn’t see eye to eye on a pay cut so I asked to be released … lol all my NFL brothas I know ya pain now😂😂😂😂😂.”

Fox Sports has reportedly cancelled three shows, namely “Speak,” “Breakfast Ball” and “The Facility,” according to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic.

Wrote Marchand: “Joy Taylor is out at Fox Sports as part of a series of moves that will also see the network’s cable arm, FS1, cancel ‘Speak,' the show Taylor co-hosts, as well as its two morning programs, sources briefed on the decisions told The Athletic.”

Marchand also shared that all three shows had a tough time attracting a huge following, leading to their demise on the air.

McCoy, who played his first six seasons in the NFL with the Eagles from 2009 to 2014, has taken his talents to sports media following his retirement from playing football. Alongside fellow former NFL players Emmanuel Acho, Chase Daniel and James Jones, McCoy became one of the panelists on The Facility, which was launched in 2024.

McCoy, who just celebrated his 37th birthday last Saturday, garnered a total of 6,792 rushing yards to go with 44 touchdowns on 1,461 carries through 90 games in an Eagles uniform. One of the best running backs of his generation, McCoy was traded by the Eagles to the Buffalo Bills in 2015. He played for four seasons with the Bills before signing a one-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019 and another such deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. He won two Super Bowls during his career, one with the Chiefs and another with the Buccaneers, before calling it a career in 2021.