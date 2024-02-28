Jorge Masvidal‘s Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA is set to make a triumphant return with Gamebred 7 on Saturday, March 2, marking the first event of 2024, reported by Fan Sided MMA. The headline bout features former UFC contenders Junior dos Santos and Alan Belcher, promising a night of fierce competition.
Junior Dos Santos, fresh off his split decision victory over Fabricio Werdum in September 2023, is geared up for a five-round clash with Belcher. Alan Belcher, having secured the Gamebred bareknuckle boxing heavyweight title, now aims to add the inaugural Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA heavyweight title to his collection after defeating Roy Nelson in his first bareknuckle outing.
The anticipation builds for another heavyweight spectacle as Chase Sherman squares off against Alex Nicholson. A standout performance from either fighter could catapult them into contention for the coveted heavyweight title.
Masvidal, expressing his excitement for the event, stated, “This is going to be a historic night, and we can’t wait to crown the first-ever Gamebred Bareknuckle heavyweight world champion in front of the great fans in Orlando.” He highlights the headline bout as a clash between Belcher's bareknuckle boxing prowess and Dos Santos' legendary MMA status, setting the stage for an explosive showdown.
The eight-fight card is not short on star power, featuring UFC alumni Maurice Green, Jesse Ronson, Karl Roberson, and more. Masvidal's promotion aims to build on the success of the previous year, with Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA events poised to become a regular feature in 2024.
Masvidal's venture into bareknuckle MMA has created a unique platform for fighters to showcase their skills, tapping into the sport's growing popularity. As Gamebred continues to deliver thrilling events, the bareknuckle MMA scene inches closer to mainstream recognition, captivating fight fans worldwide. Mark your calendars for March 2, as pure violence and top-tier matchups are on the horizon at the Kia Center in Orlando.