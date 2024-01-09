In a thrilling turn of events, MMA stars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal are on the verge of a rematch, but this time, it's not in the UFC Octagon, it's in the boxing ring, reported by MMAnews. They can clash in March in Las Vegas, with the UFC allegedly approving Masvidal's venture into the boxing realm, adding an exciting twist to their rivalry.

The initial clash between Masvidal and Diaz headlined UFC 244 in 2019 at Madison Square Garden, ending with Masvidal's TKO victory due to a cut suffered by Diaz. Fans have long clamored for a rematch, and despite Diaz's UFC departure, recent reports indicate that the bout is back in consideration, with the UFC giving Masvidal the green light for this unique encounter.

Combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani has supported these reports, intensifying the anticipation for what promises to be an epic boxing showdown. Masvidal's recent retirement tease fueled speculation about his comeback, setting the stage for a potential redemption story for Diaz.

Masvidal's impressive winning streak leading up to their first encounter included record-breaking knockouts against Darren Till and Ben Askren. Their clash for the ‘BMF' title showcased Masvidal's striking prowess, leaving a deep cut on Diaz's face and ending in an unfortunate doctor's stoppage.

Since their initial meeting, Diaz had two more UFC fights, experiencing both victory and defeat. His entry into the boxing world against Jake Paul, despite a loss on the scorecards, showcased Diaz's versatility in combat sports.

Masvidal, after a challenging stretch of four consecutive losses, returned to headlines, hinting at a potential return to action. If the proposed rematch materializes in the boxing ring, Diaz will be eager to secure his first professional boxing victory and avenge his previous UFC defeat.

As fans eagerly await official confirmation, the potential rematch between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal promises to be a thrilling chapter in the combat sports narrative, pitting two resilient fighters against each other in a new and exciting setting.