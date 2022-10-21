Persona 5 Royal – Morgana Confidant Guide

Read ahead for the Persona 5 Royal Magician Confidant Morgana guide. The confidant abilities and level-up events can be found below.

Morgana Confidant Guide

Morgana is the Magician Confidant in Persona 5 Royal. Maxing out his Confidant unlocks the fusion of Futsunushi. Morgana’s Confidant level will progress along with the story. Dialogue choices will still be presented during these specific events in the story, but they will not grant points.

The Magician Confidant will automatically start on April 15th.

Morgana Confidant Skills

Rank 1 – Infiltration Tools Allows you to craft basic infiltration tools

Rank 2 – N/A

Rank 3 – Follow Up Chance to perform a follow-up attack if Joker’s attack does not down the enemy.

Rank 4 – Kitty Talk If negotiation with an animal-type Shadow fails, you can try again.

Rank 5 – Pickpocket Chance to obtain an item when Joker performs a melee attack

Rank 6 – Ace Tools Allows you to craft all infiltration tools.

Rank 7 – Harisen Recovery Chance to cure status ailments inflicted upon party members.

Rank 8 – Endure Chance to withstand an otherwise fatal attack with 1 HP remaining

Rank 9 – Protect Chance to shield Joker from an otherwise fatal attack

Rank MAX – Second Awakening Transform Morgana’s Persona into a mythological trickster.

Rank MAX – Second Awakening R Fuse with the mythological trickster, awakening its true power.



Morgana Level-up Guide

The following events will cause Morgana’s Confidant to rank up. Palaces are referred to as their “theme,” but beware for slight spoilers anyway. Again, dialogue options are still provided but do not provide points.