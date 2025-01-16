The Toronto Blue Jays haven't aced this offseason by any means. The Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, and Baltimore Orioles have all improved in the American League East, while the Jays have barely made a move.

After missing out on Shohei Ohtani last winter, they also whiffed on Juan Soto, who ultimately signed with the New York Mets. But, not all is lost quite yet. Toronto can still improve ahead of the 2025 season, they just need to do so in a hurry.

Here are 3 moves the Blue Jays must make to save what many would consider a disastrous offseason for a ball club with World Series aspirations.

Extend Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

This is the obvious one. While Guerrero Jr. has been inconsistent with his bat at times over the last few seasons, he was solid in 2024, serving as the Blue Jays' best hitter in a disappointing season. The slugger slashed .323 with 30 home runs and 103 RBI in 159 games. His average was a career-high and Vladdy struck out just 96 times.

The Blue Jays agreed to a $28.5 million deal with Guerrero Jr. in 25′ to avoid arbitration, but they must lock him up long-term before free agency next winter. The front office has said they must “stay disciplined” in extension talks with Vladdy, which isn't exactly what any Blue Jays fan wants to hear. There have also been reports that the two sides are about $100 million apart in contract negotiations.

Although there is definitely a chance that Guerrero Jr. hits the open market before Toronto actually pays him what he wants, they cannot let that happen. The organization must take the initiative right now and pay him handsomely. It's not like they don't have the money. The Blue Jays were willing to pay both Ohtani and Soto before both players chose different destinations.

Reward Vladdy with a long-term deal.

Sign Anthony Santander

The Blue Jays are reportedly interested in both Anthony Santander and Pete Alonso, but Santander is a better fit. Toronto knows exactly what he's capable of after starring for the Baltimore Orioles. The slugger has gone deep 105 times over the last three seasons and crushed a career-high 44 homers last year.

Toronto was towards the bottom of the big leagues in '24 in homers. Outside of Vladdy, George Springer's 19 bombs were next best. The Blue Jays need some more pop in their lineup and Santander brings just that, also providing Guerrero Jr with some support in the heart of the lineup. The Jays are seen as one of the frontrunners to sign the Venezuelan and they need to pull the trigger and bring him to Toronto. It would be a bright spot in a forgettable offseason.

Land Roki Sasaki

It seems like every year, another star out of Japan decides to make the move to the Majors. This offseason, it's Roki Sasaki. The right-hander is absolutely electric, regularly touching triple digits with his fastball along with some nasty off-speed stuff. The Blue Jays, LA Dodgers, and San Diego Padres are the three finalists for Sasaki's services.

Both California teams have an upper hand over Toronto because of their Japanese connections already on their respective rosters, but the Blue Jays could offer him a more established role from the get-go. They've also shown the ability to develop pitchers in the past, including Robbie Ray, Yusei Kikuchi, and Steven Matz, to name a few.

While the Blue Jays' rotation looks relatively solid right now with Jose Berrios, Chris Bassitt, and Kevin Gausman leading the way, adding an elite arm like Sasaki would undoubtedly improve their chances of staying competitive in the best division in all of baseball. Many believe he'll be the best free agent addition since Ohtani and he's expected to be a top-of-the-line starter from day one. Toronto has to splash the cash and convince Sasaki to head up north.