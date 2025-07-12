The Toronto Blue Jays continue to surge as they head into the All-Star break, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is making sure he's leading the charge. In Friday night’s 7-6 win vs. the Athletics, the first baseman made Blue Jays franchise history by becoming the youngest player in team history to reach 1,000 career hits while starting his career with the organization.

MLB.com’s Theo DeRosa captured the emotion of the moment, sharing Guerrero’s heartfelt reaction to the milestone.

“I’m very proud to do it here in this organization,” Guerrero said through club interpreter Hector Lebron, “There are going to be many things that I’m going to be here for during my career.”

The milestone comes just months after Guerrero signed a 14-year, $500 million extension, the largest contract in franchise history. Given the way he’s performing, surpassing Fernandez’s all-time record of 1,583 hits feels more like an eventuality than a long shot.

Now in his seventh season, the 26-year-old is hitting .279 with a .384 on-base percentage and .439 slugging. He has 12 home runs, 46 RBIs, and 96 hits over 344 at-bats, along with 57 runs scored and 54 walks. With 1,001 career hits now under his belt, he continues to prove he's one of the league’s most productive hitters.

Guerrero’s presence in the lineup has been a stabilizing force during an important stretch of the season. Whether he's driving in runs or working deep into counts, his approach continues to set the tone offensively. Teammates and coaches alike have praised his leadership, noting how much his preparation and professionalism have evolved.

Fans in Sacramento witnessed a piece of Blue Jays history Friday night, but Guerrero’s teammates knew they were watching more than a milestone, they were watching a franchise cornerstone. With playoff positioning on the line, Guerrero’s timing couldn’t be better as Toronto looks to stay hot heading into the break.

“We go out there and compete, give all we have every single night,” Guerrero said. “When you have that as a team, good things happen.”

The All-Star earned his fifth selection this year and continues to be one of the most consistent hitters in the American League. With the team riding a 10-1 stretch and sitting atop the AL East at 55-39, its hopes remain firmly pinned to Guerrero’s bat.

Even manager John Schneider acknowledged the moment with a mix of humor and high expectations.

“Only 2,000 more to go,” he joked after the game.

As Guerrero now eyes the next mark, his father’s 2,590 career hits, Blue Jays fans can only imagine the history still to come.