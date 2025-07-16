While the Boston Red Sox are on a tear, they are still chasing the Toronto Blue Jays. John Schneider's belief in George Springer and the rest of his roster has born fruit after a slow start. Toronto leads the American League East heading into the All-Star break. However, the offensive struggles of Ernie Clement and Andres Gimenez should have the team thinking about Eugenio Suarez.

On a team that is historically known for its offensive prowess, the Blue Jays have leaned on their pitching this year. Kevin Gausman, Max Scherzer, and Chris Bassitt have all had their dominant stretches this season. Now, the biggest hole on Schneider's roster lies at second and third base. Gimenez and Clement are fine in the field, but their struggles at the plate are concerning.

The Blue Jays' priorities at the trade deadline were made clear at the beginning of July. However, Toronto could chose to stand pat at the deadline thanks to their success. Rumors flew that Schneider and the front office were willing to move on from Bo Bichette earlier this season.

However, the Blue Jays' recent stretch could convince them to keep the former All-Star around for the rest of the regular season.

Looking at their stance ahead of the trade deadline, things have changed drastically in Toronto. Over the last month, the team has climbed from the middle of the AL East to the top spot in the division. They have some room to grow before they can compete with the league's best teams, and their infield should be at the top of their priority list.

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins has not been afraid to take swings at trades throughout his tenure. While he is not under the most pressure in Major League Baseball, fans expect big things at the deadline.

Gimenez and Clement are postseason liabilities

Clement has had some clutch moments for the Blue Jays this year. However, his high average has not translated into any real power this season. While his 19 doubles are tied for third this season, his four home runs are near the bottom when it comes to the team's starters. That kind of production at a position as crucial at third base is a big disadvantage in a playoff series.

While the Gimenez trade was a good move for Toronto at the time, it has not aged well. His defense has fallen off a cliff and his offense has not made up for his struggles in the field. He has five home runs on the season to go along with just seven doubles. A .218 average will not play in high-pressure games, regardless of what position he plays.

Schneider has his work cut out for him heading into the second half of the season. After a torrid stretch heading into the All-Star break, experts' perspective on the team has changed. The Blue Jays have evolved from a feel-good story to a team that people expect will have a say in who represents the AL in this year's World Series.

In order to give his team the best chance at success, Atkins needs to bring in upgrades in the infield. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bichette have things covered at their positions. However, Clement and Gimenez need to be upgraded if Toronto wants to keep up with the league's heavy hitters. If not, they could find themselves looking at an early playoff exit and an offseason full of questions.

Who could the Blue Jays bring in to prop up their infield?

Eugenio Suarez has one of the season's best single-game performances under his belt. While he is not the player he used to be, the All-Star swings as big a bat as anyone in the league. His 31 home runs put him behind only Cal Raleigh, Aaron Judge, and Shohei Ohtani. If the Arizona Diamondbacks are serious about selling pieces at the deadline, Suarez should fetch them the highest price.

When considering which teams could use Suarez the most, Toronto is not at the top of the list. Injuries and roster decisions have created holes in the hot corner for teams across the league. However, Atkins could feel the pressure to make a blockbuster move and push all of his trade chips to the center of the table. If he does, the Blue Jays' offer will be the best Arizona could hope for.

Toronto's front office has been warned ahead of the deadline. Their farm system does not have very many top-level prospects in it. Outside of their top two players, the Blue Jays might not have any that will become major-league level players in their careers. Because of that and the importance of developing their own players, the Blue Jays should be careful when making deals.

Despite that, this year could be the team's best shot at a World Series for a long while. At this point, both Atkins and Schneider owe it to their teams to do everything they can to put Toronto in a position to succeed. Ahead of the deadline, priority No. 1 is improving the offensive production of their infielders, whether it means trading for Suarez or another big bat elsewhere.