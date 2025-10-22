The NBA is back, and it's only fitting that the one and only Michael Jordan has resurfaced, as it was recently announced that he will be a special contributor for NBC starting this season and will launch an interview series called “MJ: Insights to Excellence.”

A part of it was aired during the halftime of the game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets, with Jordan sitting down with veteran commentator Mike Tirico to discuss various topics.

The NBA great admitted that his competitiveness will never go away, although he noted that he hasn't picked up a basketball in years—except that one time.

“I was at the Ryder Cup. I rented a house from the owner. I came over to do pictures. He had grandkids, and I was meeting and greeting, thanking them for allowing me to stay in the house, and he had a basketball court. He says, ‘I want you to shoot one free throw.' I said, ‘Really?' Now, I already paid for the house,” said Jordan with a laugh.

“When I stepped up to shoot the free throw, it's the most nervous I've been in years. The reason is that those kids heard stories from their parents about what I did years ago.”

As everyone knows, the Chicago Bulls icon, who won six championships and six Finals MVPs, never backs down from a challenge. While he probably felt uncomfortable with the impromptu request, he agreed to do it.

The obvious question: Did he swish it?

“Absolutely,” said Jordan. “I got the most gratifying (feeling). That made my whole week. I was able to please that kid, not knowing if I could.”

And the legend continues.