The Oklahoma City Thunder tipped off their 2025-26 season with an unforgettable moment as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered an emotional speech after receiving his 2025 NBA championship ring. Just before the Thunder's season opener vs. the Houston Rockets, Gilgeous-Alexander stood at center court inside a sold-out Paycom Center and addressed Thunder fans following the franchise's first NBA title since moving to Oklahoma City.

Moments earlier, the team held the full OKC ring ceremony, honoring players, coaches, and staff. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and team chairman Clay Bennett led the presentation. When Gilgeous-Alexander stepped forward, MVP chants erupted throughout the arena.

The speech that followed instantly went viral. The 2025 NBA Finals MVP turned to the crowd and shared a message that symbolized years of loyalty and growth.

“Your love has been unconditional from when we were losing by 40 to when we were winning by 40, you guys never wavered. For that, we will never forget you guys.”

“Your love has been unconditional from when we were losing by 40 to when we were winning by 40, you guys never wavered. For that, we will never forget you guys.” Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Thunder fans after raising their championship banner 🙌 (via @Joe_Sway) pic.twitter.com/GbmL2nAHBy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 21, 2025

Article Continues Below

The arena erupted with cheers as the championship banner rose, marking a milestone moment for the team and its loyal fans. Gilgeous-Alexander, joined by Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, soaked in the celebration as the crowd stood in sustained applause — a powerful moment that reflected how far Oklahoma City had come.

The championship ring itself was just as symbolic. Designed with 800+ gemstones, 14k gold, and hidden engraving details, it reflected Oklahoma City’s journey from rebuild to champion. Engraved mottos, playoff milestones, and even a detachable top made it one of the most intricate designs in NBA history.

But it was Gilgeous-Alexander’s words that defined the night. His rise from a trade asset in the Paul George deal with the Los Angeles Clippers to 2025 NBA MVP — averaging 29.9 points, 6.5 assists, and 5.3 rebounds in the playoffs — was only part of the story. His speech stood as a tribute to patience, belief, and every fan who stayed through the lows.

With the Thunder trailing the Rockets 61-51 with 10:21 left in the third quarter, the focus remains on the emotion and energy from the pregame ceremony. On ring night, what mattered most wasn’t the score — it was the connection between player and city, and the promise that Oklahoma City’s golden era is just beginning.