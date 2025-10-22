Kevin Durant remains one of the most reviled figures in Oklahoma City for the way he left the Thunder in free agency back in 2016. Now, the Thunder's championship triumph has softened some of the heartbreak that has lingered from Durant's departure. But whenever Durant visits Paycom Center, like he did for his official debut for the Houston Rockets on the opening night of the 2025-26 campaign, there clearly is no love lost.

During lineup introductions, Durant was hearing it already from Thunder fans in attendance. But the Rockets star, who's already 37 years of age, is no longer fazed by the jeers he's hearing. In fact, he has long embraced the role of the villain, if his social media activity is any indication, and he has gone as far as to hilariously boo the Thunder crowd back.

Kevin Durant hears boo’s from the OKC Thunder fans, he had a smirk 😂 pic.twitter.com/vHi550MAgM — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) October 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

KD is really booing Thunder fans 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MhbtZFVxFd — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) October 21, 2025

Many Thunder fans still believe that they would have won a title way sooner than 2025 had Durant decided to stay in 2016 instead of bolting for their greatest rival at the time, the Golden State Warriors. They were one win away from making it to the NBA Finals that year, and they certainly would have been in contention for an NBA championship in 2017 if Durant decided to run it back with Russell Westbrook and company.

Alas, almost a decade has passed since that flashpoint moment, and both parties are now better off. It's like your typical breakup, but between a couple who were engaged but decided to call off the wedding at the last second, but later on discovered that they were not each other's greatest love anyway. Durant and the Thunder franchise have now both won a title, and both are now better off nine years after parting ways.

Kevin Durant has fresh start with the Rockets

Durant's previous two stops, suffice to say, did not end well. The Brooklyn Nets decided to blow it up in 2023 even though they were having a strong season, and the Phoenix Suns suffered a steady decline in the two and a half seasons that Durant spent with the team.

But with the Rockets, Durant is the perfect fit. He can bond and mentor the team's youngsters, and he'll be free to do his own thing — demolishing defenders one on one, mainly from the midrange. He's no longer the spring chicken defender of old, but the team has plenty of rangy defenders anyway to cover for whatever he might lack on that end of the floor these days.

This Rockets team has an opportunity to win big, and they are showing it on opening night after building a double-digit lead over the Thunder in the second half.