After watching Nigel McGuinness duke it out with Bryan Danielson and the Young Bucks retain their titles against the United Empire duo of Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher at AEW Grand Slam, fans sat back to enjoy a promo from Prince Nana, who was supposed to update fans on his client Swerve Strickland's condition after a brutal beatdown at the hands of “Hangman” Adam Page at All Out.

And yet, of the 6,000 plus fans in attendance at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, one wasn't content to hear about Strickland's slow recovery process or Nana's signature coffee blend, so much so that he walked out to the ring through the heel tunnel to address the situation head-on.

Folks, it's official; MVP has made the jump from WWE to AEW, and he's kept a close eye on former AEW Champion Swerve Strickland.

“Allow me to reintroduce myself, my name is M, M to the VP. But you already know that Nana, don't you?” MVP asked. “I have to agree with something you said: Swerve Strickland is the most dangerous man in AEW, no question about it. As a matter of fact, I'll do you one better; it's my opinion that Swerve is the most phenomenal talent to ever step foot in an AEW ring. His 2024 championship run will be studied by future generations. Eight months without being pinned or submitted! With victories over the likes of Samoa Joe, Roderick Strong, Christian Cage, Will Ospreay, *chef's kiss* I was watching; I saw all of it.

“I also saw everything that Tony Schiavone was talking about; I saw Swerve lose the AEW Championship in the main event at All In, I saw that. And I also saw Swerve Strickland's childhood home burned to the ground. I saw that happen, and I have to ask you, why is he walking around smiling? The man that burned his childhood home to the ground, why is he not in the godd**n ICU?”

Whao, pretty exciting stuff, right? But what does MVP want? Well, he had plenty more to say, including to let Nana know that he came to Arthur Ashe for Business, not pleasure.

MVP wants to get into the Swerve Strickland Business in AEW



Discussing the reason why he made the trip to New York to take Turkey with the Prince, MVP let fans know that he isn't just an admirer of Strickland but, instead, someone who can lift his career to previously unimaginable heights.

“See, I don't see any of that as a failure on Swerve; no, I know how good he is; no, I see that as a failure on his management; management is more concerned with selling coffee and shucking, and jiving, dancing for these people. Whoa, take it easy; it's not that kind of party. What I want you to do is let Swerve know when he wants to be taken seriously again; when he's ready to ascend to the mountaintop where he belongs, please give him my business card and let him know I'll be ready to talk… Business.”

Oh snap, is MVP trying to recruit Strickland to become part of the new Hurt Business? And are Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin going to follow him to Tony Khan's company? Needless to say, this is going to be an incredibly interesting storyline to watch indeed.