The Washington Nationals are starting the new year with a familiar face, signing veteran first baseman Josh Bell to a one-year, $6 million contract. Jon Heyman of the New York Post first broke the news on Sunday night, tweeting, “Josh Bell to the Nationals. 6M deal.”

For Nationals fans, this marks a reunion with a player who made a strong impression during his initial tenure in Washington. Bell played for the Nationals in 2021 and most of 2022, delivering solid performances at the plate. Over 247 games with the team, the switch-hitting slugger posted a .249/.363/.483 slash line, smacked 41 home runs, and drove in 145 RBIs.

While Bell’s numbers have dipped since his departure, his recent resurgence offers hope. The 31-year-old struggled during his time with the Miami Marlins in 2024, but he found his groove after being traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks midseason. Over his final 41 games with Arizona, Bell slashed .279/.361/.436 with five home runs and 22 RBIs—a strong finish that likely influenced Washington’s decision to bring him back.

Josh Bell returns to the Nationals on a low-risk-high-reward deal

The Nationals appear to be bolstering their lineup with versatile options at first base and designated hitter. This signing comes on the heels of Washington acquiring Nathaniel Lowe in a trade with the Texas Rangers. Lowe is expected to handle most of the defensive duties at first base, thanks to his stellar glove work, while Bell will likely contribute as both a first baseman and a designated hitter.

Bell’s return to Washington fills a key need for the team as they look to improve their offensive production. While his All-Star days in 2019 with the Pittsburgh Pirates may seem like a distant memory, his ability to provide power and drive in runs remains valuable.

The Nationals will be counting on Bell to replicate the form he showcased during his late-season surge with the Diamondbacks. His .361 on-base percentage during that stretch aligns with the team’s emphasis on patient hitting and getting runners on base.

Signing Bell to a $6 million deal represents a low-risk, high-reward opportunity for the Nationals. If he can rediscover the consistency he displayed during his first stint in Washington, Bell could be a crucial piece in their rebuilding process.

Nationals fans will undoubtedly welcome the return of a familiar name, and the team’s front office is optimistic that Bell’s veteran presence will help stabilize the lineup in 2025. As Washington continues to retool, this reunion may prove to be a savvy move as they aim for progress in the upcoming season.