Just a few short days after giving fans a sneak peak at his upcoming signature sneaker, Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is back during offseason training in his newest creations, reported to be the upcoming Nike LeBron 23. While nothing is confirmed and James has been known to troll the internet in the past, this could be the best look we've seen at the NBA legend's 23rd signature shoe.

Only the Jumpman, Michael Jordan, has more career signature models than LeBron James, joining both MJ and Kevin Durant as the only players with lifetime contract from Nike as well. LeBron's been known to tease his upcoming sneakers in the past, so it's clear he's been trying and wear-testing different models before Nike locks in a final.

LeBron James training in Nike LeBron 23 prototypes

LeBron James might’ve just debuted his upcoming Nike LeBron 23 😳 @ChrisJHoops pic.twitter.com/5hzHgax3Fl — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) July 29, 2025

CLOSER LOOK at the Nike LeBron 23 👀 https://t.co/qRrIjOAILQ pic.twitter.com/SaDsJIrAmB — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) July 31, 2025

FIRST LOOK: Nike LeBron 23 Prototype 👀 LeBron has been working out in a de-badged weartest pair of his 23rd signature shoe — design features a side graphic inspired by the crown of his Nike signature logo. pic.twitter.com/825M9sLoek — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) July 31, 2025



As mentioned by Nick DePaula, the sneakers James is wearing are void of any branding or insignias, suggesting continuation of updates and minor changes during the creative process. From the side angle pictured, we can see a molded outsole and midsole extending up through the shoe in one panel, unironically in the shape of the LBJ crown logo.

Once again, we see an even lower cut around the ankle compared to the previous LeBron 22. When looking at the Nike LeBron line over the last few years, there's been a clear path towards low-cut sneakers as this point of James' career compared to the high-top, heavy sneakers he wore earlier on.

Nevertheless, LeBron James coming out with a new signature sneaker is a yearly certainty and this upcoming season will be no different. As the weeks go on and James' continues to narrow down his preferences on the performance aspects, we should get an official look at the new model in the coming weeks.