The Washington Commanders could be opening the door for a new leading wide receiver to emerge. Terry McLaurin is requesting a trade from the Commanders. Making his demand on Thursday.

McLaurin now has an ex-teammate dropping a cryptic recruitment pitch. One who already plays with an even more decorated wide receiver.

Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Curl posted this succinct message on his X page. But fans immediately could tell he was referencing McLaurin.

Pull up 17 — Kam Curl (@KCurl_2) July 31, 2025

Curl happens to be nursing an early injury on the Rams. He's week-to-week with an ankle ailment — all after someone stepped on him during a camp practice.

The safety even practices against multiple Pro Bowl wideout Davante Adams. Who became the splash free agent signing for the Rams this offseason. And he faces another Pro Bowler in Puka Nacua.

McLaurin reported to Commanders practices for NFL Training Camp on July 27. Now Washington could be shipping him off amid his contract dispute.

Fans react to Terry McLaurin trade possibility between Rams-Commanders

It didn't take long for fans to flood Curl's mentions on X.

“Nobody wanna be a ram,” one fan reacted.

Another fan doesn't believe McLaurin would be interested in L.A.

“Pretty sure he wants to go somewhere good,” the fan said in writing off the Rams.

However, one fan liked the idea of the Rams making a deal for McLaurin. With the fan believing Nacua would arrive in an even swap.

Highly doubtful Rams general manager Les Snead would entertain such an idea, though. Nacua went from fifth round selection to the Rams' top wide receiver.

Plus, Snead would need to really open up the Rams' wallet and pay McLaurin what he's hoping. He established himself as the longtime WR1 for the Commanders. Even before the arrival of new star Jayden Daniels behind center.

McLaurin has delivered five straight 1,000-yard campaigns. But caught a career-best 13 touchdowns with Daniels feeding him the ball.