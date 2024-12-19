The Washington Nationals and former Atlanta Braves All-Star pitcher Mike Soroka are reportedly in agreement on a contract, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Jesse Rogers of ESPN reports that the deal is worth $9 million for one season.

Soroka, 27, was once regarded as a future superstar. He made the All-Star team in 2019, which was his first full big league season. Soroka finished second in National League Cy Young voting after pitching to a 2.68 ERA across 174.2 innings during the '19 campaign.

Injuries, however, limited Soroka over the next few years. He did not throw a single inning in 2021 or 2022, and Soroka ultimately pitched in just seven total games after returning in 2023.

2023 also represented Soroka's final season with the Braves. Soroka joined the Chicago White Sox in 2024, and made 25 appearances, starting nine games. It will be interesting to see what his role is in Washington with the Nationals.

At just 27 years old, the Nationals could certainly still help him revitalize his career as a starting pitcher. However, many hurlers who were once starters have found success after shifting to the bullpen.

The Nationals quietly displayed signs of potential in 2024. They still finished with a lackluster 71-91 record, but Washington features an intriguing core of players. The Nationals ended up finishing fourth in the National League East.

If the Nationals surprise the MLB world and contend in 2025 then Soroka could play a role in helping them compete. If Washington struggles amid their continued rebuild, however, Soroka will emerge as a trade candidate ahead of the deadline in July.

Either way, this signing makes sense for the Nationals. It also is understandable for Mike Soroka, who is hoping to reestablish himself as a reliable big league pitcher during the upcoming 2025 season. Playing in Washington should allow him to pitch on a consistent basis without added pressure.