The Washington Nationals are in the midst of a complete rebuild. They received no shortage of attention last year when Juan Soto was available in trade talks. However, with Soto out of the picture, Washington's trade candidates won't be as hot of a topic in 2023. Nevertheless, the Nations still feature plenty of players who will be of interest to contenders.

Without further ado, let's take a look at six Nationals players who must be on the trade block ahead of the 2023 deadline.

Carl Edwards Jr, RP

Carl Edwards Jr has pitched well out of the Nationals bullpen during the 2023 campaign. The 31-year old right-hander currently owns 3.23 ERA across 31 appearances.

With Edwards Jr on the verge of hitting free agency, Washington must capitalize on his trade value as soon as possible. There's no point in waiting and ultimately watching him leave in free agency when your team isn't even competing for a playoff spot.

Bullpen arms are always in high-demand prior to the MLB trade deadline. Edwards Jr isn't the most notable name, but he should draw some interest.

Hunter Harvey, RP

Similarly to Edwards Jr, Harvey isn't a big name but is pitching well this season. He owns a 3.34 ERA in 2023 to go along with three saves. He's a reliable hurler who could improve a team's bullpen via a trade.

The Nationals may not be quite as inclined to trade him though, as Harvey is only 28-years old and still has a couple of years of team control remaining on his contract.

However, dealing him away during the trade deadline would still be a good move. There aren't expected to be many relievers available this season, so the Nationals could probably receive an impressive return for Harvey. His years of team control would also boost his trade value.

Dominic Smith, 1B

Dominic Smith, 28, has one year of team control remaining. The Nationals need to decide if he's a player they want to build around. With only one year of team control remaining after 2023 (per Spotrac) though, trading Smith away prior to the trade deadline may be a good option.

Smith is slashing .274/.348/.332 with a .680 OPS across 65 games. He only has two home runs, but Smith has found his footing with the Nationals after enduring ups and downs previously with the New York Mets.

Unless Washington has plans of offering him a contract extension, the Nationals must trade Smith this season. They should be able to receive a quality return in a deal for him.

Jeimer Candelario, 3B

Jeimer Candelario, a versatile player, is a solid third baseman. He will be a free agent following the '23 campaign so trading him is obviously a good move for the rebuilding Nationals.

He's having a decent season in 2023. Candelario currently owns a .252/.333/.447 slash line with a .780 OPS and eight home runs. Candelario also 20 doubles. He's always been a capable extra-base hitter, even leading the league in doubles back in 2021, per Baseball Reference.

Candelario's steady track record and respectable 2023 season will lead to teams inquiring about him.

Lane Thomas, OF

Lane Thomas has quietly been one of the Nationals' best hitters this season. Thomas is under team control until 2026, and he's only 27-years old. Washington could certainly choose to make him apart of their future and not trade him in 2023.

But Thomas is in the midst of of his best season in the big leagues. There's no guarantees he will be able to maintain consistency, as he's been in MLB since 2019 and has been inconsistent at best. The Nationals might opt to deal him away right now in an effort to capitalize on his current value.

He's currently slashing .288/.339/.477 with a .816 OPS and 10 home runs. Thomas has also stolen six bases. Teams that need a corner outfielder (New York Yankees?) will be willing to offer prospects for Thomas.

His potential ins questionable, so trading him now will be important for Washington.

Victor Robles, OF

Finally, the Nationals must trade Victor Robles.

The Nationals have a club option on Robles following the season and then he will hit free agency during the following campaign. Washington could choose to keep him as well, but he's playing at a quality level in 2023.

The speedy outfielder has a .290/.383/.355 with a .738 OPS as of this story's publication. He's clubbed eight home runs and stolen eight bases.

Once a top-tier prospect, Robles initially failed to meet his lofty expectations. But with everything seemingly coming to fruition, the Nationals would be wise to trade him in 2023. He is going to ned a great return in a deal.