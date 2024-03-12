NBA 2K24 arrived to Game Pass this week allowing subscribers of the service to play 2K's latest basketball title. Overall, 2K24 offers the same experience from past titles, but improves in several areas. For a limited time, Game Pass subscribers can download and play the game's various modes, like MyCAREER, MyTEAM, MyNBA, and more. Overall, it definitely creates a great opportunity for more players to get into the series, and the NBA as a whole.
When Does NBA 2K24 Come To Xbox Game Pass?
🚨 #NBA2K24 is available now on @XboxGamePass
Grab your squad and we’ll #SeeYouOnTheCourt 🫡 pic.twitter.com/g3SpxVVW59
— NBA 2K (@NBA2K) March 11, 2024
NBA 2K24 Released for Xbox Game Pass on Tuesday, March 11th, 2024. However, the offer only lasts until August 31st, 2024. Nevertheless, you can at least add the game to your catalogue to permanently own it, as long as you have a Game Pass Subscription.
Overall, NBA 2K24 is the premier NBA gaming experience. From fully licensed teams, updated rosters, uniforms, stadiums, and much more, 2K24 offers the full NBA experience. It features a wide variety of modes, such as:
- MyCAREER – Create your own player, using your own unique template, or based off real NBA players. Overall, the mode follows you throughout your career as an NBA player on and off the court. Explore The City on New-Gen, full of quests and courts for online play. Or, stay in the stadium and focus on your career.
- MyTEAM – The famous team-building, card-collecting mode returns, with new events, promos, and more ways to earn new players. However, 2K24 replaced the auction house feature with a new market system that grants you more MTP than ever. Furthermore, the developers recently started releasing 100 OVR player items through recent events.
- MyNBA – A fantastic franchise mode which enables you to star from five different Eras. Whether you want to begin in the 90s, 2010s, or Modern Era, the world is your oyster. Furthermore, these Eras also come with their own rules, appearances, and much more. As you progress over the years, you'll enter New Eras and see vast changes across the board.
Additionally, NBA 2K24 offers other modes, like Mamba Moments, which are missions that re-live the Black Mamba's illustrious career. Furthermore, the game offers players a chance to play as WNBA teams or make their own female player in The W Online.
If you don't own NBA 2K24, but do have a subscription to Game Pass, it might be worth checking out. However, just note the game's massive download size, regardless of which platform you play on. Expect to delete some games to make space for this Behemoth of a game.
Lastly, check out some of our other NBA 2K24 guides, like MyCAREER for beginners, or Locker Codes for MyTEAM players. In our review, we gave NBA 2K24 a 9.5/10.
