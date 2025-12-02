The most talked-about trade date in the NBA is the trade deadline. Last year, there were 16 deals agreed upon on just the last day to do business. This year, the trade deadline is still a ways out, as deadline day isn't until Feb. 5, 2026. There could very well be movement well before then, though. Ja Morant, Domantas Sabonis, and Anthony Davis are just a few of the players who have already been rumored as trade candidates.

A season after Luka Doncic was traded in arguably the most shocking trade in NBA history, it has to be assumed there will be some jaw-dropping deals this year. However, not everybody is eligible to be traded right away. A handful of players are ineligible to be dealt until Dec. 15. So, which players fit this description, and why can't they be traded quite yet?

Why can't certain players be traded until Dec. 15?

NBA players who sign a new contract in the offseason can't be traded until Dec. 15 or three months after they agreed to their new deal, whichever comes later. The rule is in place to prevent teams from signing players with the intention of trading them for capital as soon as possible. The recently signed trade rule applies to players signed before Sept. 15 in the offseason. If a player was signed after that, then they can't be traded for three months after they put pen to paper.

There is also a criterion preventing certain players from being traded until Jan. 15. That is a smaller list of players and only applies to players who re-signed with their previous team for a 20% raise using bird/early bird rights with teams over the cap.

NBA players eligible to be traded on Dec. 15 (Eastern Conference)

Atlanta Hawks:

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

N'Faly Dante

Luke Kennard

Boston Celtics:

Chris Boucher

Luka Garza

Josh Minott

Brooklyn Nets:

Cam Thomas

Day'Ron Sharpe

Ziaire Williams

Charlotte Hornets:

Mason Plumlee

Chicago Bulls:

Tre Jones

Cleveland Cavaliers:

Larry Nance Jr.

Detroit Pistons:

Javonte Green

Caris LeVert

Duncan Robinson

Indiana Pacers:

No players

Miami Heat:

Dru Smith

Milwaukee Bucks:

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Cole Anthony

Amir Coffey

Gary Harris

Kevin Porter Jr.

Bobby Portis

Taurean Prince

Jericho Sims

Gary Trent Jr.

Myles Turner

New York Knicks:

Jordan Clarkson

Landry Shamet

Guerschon Yabusele

Orlando Magic:

Tyus Jones

Mo Wagner

Philadelphia 76ers:

Justin Edwards

Eric Gordon

Toronto Raptors:

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Garrett Temple

Washington Wizards:

Marvin Bagley

Anthony Gil

NBA players eligible to be traded on Dec. 15 (Western Conference)

Dallas Mavericks:

Dante Exum

Kyrie Irving

D'Angelo Russell

Denver Nuggets:

Bruce Brown

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Golden State Warriors:

No players

Article Continues Below

Houston Rockets:

Clint Capela

Dorian Finney-Smith

Jeff Green

Aaron Holiday

Josh Okogie

Jae'Sean Tate

Fred VanVleet

Los Angeles Clippers:

Nic Batum

Bradley Beal

James Harden

Brook Lopez

Chris Paul

Los Angeles Lakers:

Deandre Ayton

Jaxson Hayes

Jake LaRavia

Marcus Smart

Memphis Grizzlies:

Ty Jerome

Jock Landale

Cam Spencer

Minnesota Timberwolves:

Bones Hyland

Joe Ingles

Julius Randle

New Orleans Pelicans:

Kevon Looney

Oklahoma City Thunder:

Ajay Mitchell

Phoenix Suns:

Collin Gillespie

Nigel Hayes-Davis

Portland Trail Blazers:

Damian Lillard

Blake Wesley

Sacramento Kings:

Drew Eubanks

Doug McDermott

Dennis Schroder

San Antonio Spurs:

Bismack Biyombo

Luke Kornett

Jordan McLaughlin

Lindy Waters

Utah Jazz:

No players

Newly signed player trade restriction takeaways

The NBA trade landscape is already changing, and trade action could get hot starting on Dec. 15. The Los Angeles Clippers, for example, have had a rough start to the year and may end up as trade sellers because of their aging core. They just so happen to have five players who become trade-eligible on Dec. 15.

James Harden is the biggest name of the bunch. The former MVP is no stranger to being traded, as he has asked out of a number of his previous homes. With the trajectory the Clippers are on, it would shock nobody if Harden requested a trade yet again. Brook Lopez, Chris Paul, and Nic Batum hold some value, too, as all three have experience competing in key roles for playoff teams.

The Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks have even more Dec. 15 trade-eligible players than the Clippers. The Rockets had arguably the best offseason in the NBA. It was highlighted by a trade for Kevin Durant in what was the biggest trade in NBA history, but the team did plenty of work in free agency, too. Most of their offseason business happened before Fred VanVleet tore his ACL. He is not only one of the players limited by the recently signed rule, but his injury could change how the Rockets operate ahead of the trade deadline. The team wants to contend this year, but they may have to get another point guard to replace VanVleet.

The Bucks have a whopping 10 players eligible to be traded on Dec. 15. The team underwent a massive roster reconstruction, as the Giannis Antetokounmpo-Damian Lillard pairing never worked out as planned. It isn't quite clear yet if the new look Bucks are also improved. Lillard happens to be a Dec. 15 trade rule player, too.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz, and Indiana Pacers are the three teams without any players becoming trade-eligible on Dec. 15. In addition to the aforementioned players, Deandre Ayton, Clint Capela, Kyrie Irving, D'Angelo Russell, Dorian Finney-Smith, Jordan Clarkson, Myles Turner, Tre Jones, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Tim Hardaway Jr. are some of the other big-name players handicapped by the rule.

Regardless, it is unlikely that many trades will happen at or around Dec. 15. Most of the magic in the NBA still happens around the NBA trade deadline. Even so, there is no predicting just what the NBA trade world holds in store a year after Doncic was dealt.