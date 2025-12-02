The most talked-about trade date in the NBA is the trade deadline. Last year, there were 16 deals agreed upon on just the last day to do business. This year, the trade deadline is still a ways out, as deadline day isn't until Feb. 5, 2026. There could very well be movement well before then, though. Ja Morant, Domantas Sabonis, and Anthony Davis are just a few of the players who have already been rumored as trade candidates.
A season after Luka Doncic was traded in arguably the most shocking trade in NBA history, it has to be assumed there will be some jaw-dropping deals this year. However, not everybody is eligible to be traded right away. A handful of players are ineligible to be dealt until Dec. 15. So, which players fit this description, and why can't they be traded quite yet?
Why can't certain players be traded until Dec. 15?
NBA players who sign a new contract in the offseason can't be traded until Dec. 15 or three months after they agreed to their new deal, whichever comes later. The rule is in place to prevent teams from signing players with the intention of trading them for capital as soon as possible. The recently signed trade rule applies to players signed before Sept. 15 in the offseason. If a player was signed after that, then they can't be traded for three months after they put pen to paper.
There is also a criterion preventing certain players from being traded until Jan. 15. That is a smaller list of players and only applies to players who re-signed with their previous team for a 20% raise using bird/early bird rights with teams over the cap.
NBA players eligible to be traded on Dec. 15 (Eastern Conference)
Atlanta Hawks:
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker
- N'Faly Dante
- Luke Kennard
Boston Celtics:
- Chris Boucher
- Luka Garza
- Josh Minott
Brooklyn Nets:
- Cam Thomas
- Day'Ron Sharpe
- Ziaire Williams
Charlotte Hornets:
- Mason Plumlee
Chicago Bulls:
- Tre Jones
Cleveland Cavaliers:
- Larry Nance Jr.
Detroit Pistons:
- Javonte Green
- Caris LeVert
- Duncan Robinson
Indiana Pacers:
- No players
Miami Heat:
- Dru Smith
Milwaukee Bucks:
- Thanasis Antetokounmpo
- Cole Anthony
- Amir Coffey
- Gary Harris
- Kevin Porter Jr.
- Bobby Portis
- Taurean Prince
- Jericho Sims
- Gary Trent Jr.
- Myles Turner
New York Knicks:
- Jordan Clarkson
- Landry Shamet
- Guerschon Yabusele
Orlando Magic:
- Tyus Jones
- Mo Wagner
Philadelphia 76ers:
- Justin Edwards
- Eric Gordon
Toronto Raptors:
- Sandro Mamukelashvili
- Garrett Temple
Washington Wizards:
- Marvin Bagley
- Anthony Gil
NBA players eligible to be traded on Dec. 15 (Western Conference)
Dallas Mavericks:
- Dante Exum
- Kyrie Irving
- D'Angelo Russell
Denver Nuggets:
- Bruce Brown
- Tim Hardaway Jr.
Golden State Warriors:
- No players
Houston Rockets:
- Clint Capela
- Dorian Finney-Smith
- Jeff Green
- Aaron Holiday
- Josh Okogie
- Jae'Sean Tate
- Fred VanVleet
Los Angeles Clippers:
- Nic Batum
- Bradley Beal
- James Harden
- Brook Lopez
- Chris Paul
Los Angeles Lakers:
- Deandre Ayton
- Jaxson Hayes
- Jake LaRavia
- Marcus Smart
Memphis Grizzlies:
- Ty Jerome
- Jock Landale
- Cam Spencer
Minnesota Timberwolves:
- Bones Hyland
- Joe Ingles
- Julius Randle
New Orleans Pelicans:
- Kevon Looney
Oklahoma City Thunder:
- Ajay Mitchell
Phoenix Suns:
- Collin Gillespie
- Nigel Hayes-Davis
Portland Trail Blazers:
- Damian Lillard
- Blake Wesley
Sacramento Kings:
- Drew Eubanks
- Doug McDermott
- Dennis Schroder
San Antonio Spurs:
- Bismack Biyombo
- Luke Kornett
- Jordan McLaughlin
- Lindy Waters
Utah Jazz:
- No players
Newly signed player trade restriction takeaways
The NBA trade landscape is already changing, and trade action could get hot starting on Dec. 15. The Los Angeles Clippers, for example, have had a rough start to the year and may end up as trade sellers because of their aging core. They just so happen to have five players who become trade-eligible on Dec. 15.
James Harden is the biggest name of the bunch. The former MVP is no stranger to being traded, as he has asked out of a number of his previous homes. With the trajectory the Clippers are on, it would shock nobody if Harden requested a trade yet again. Brook Lopez, Chris Paul, and Nic Batum hold some value, too, as all three have experience competing in key roles for playoff teams.
The Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks have even more Dec. 15 trade-eligible players than the Clippers. The Rockets had arguably the best offseason in the NBA. It was highlighted by a trade for Kevin Durant in what was the biggest trade in NBA history, but the team did plenty of work in free agency, too. Most of their offseason business happened before Fred VanVleet tore his ACL. He is not only one of the players limited by the recently signed rule, but his injury could change how the Rockets operate ahead of the trade deadline. The team wants to contend this year, but they may have to get another point guard to replace VanVleet.
The Bucks have a whopping 10 players eligible to be traded on Dec. 15. The team underwent a massive roster reconstruction, as the Giannis Antetokounmpo-Damian Lillard pairing never worked out as planned. It isn't quite clear yet if the new look Bucks are also improved. Lillard happens to be a Dec. 15 trade rule player, too.
On the other end of the spectrum, the Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz, and Indiana Pacers are the three teams without any players becoming trade-eligible on Dec. 15. In addition to the aforementioned players, Deandre Ayton, Clint Capela, Kyrie Irving, D'Angelo Russell, Dorian Finney-Smith, Jordan Clarkson, Myles Turner, Tre Jones, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Tim Hardaway Jr. are some of the other big-name players handicapped by the rule.
Regardless, it is unlikely that many trades will happen at or around Dec. 15. Most of the magic in the NBA still happens around the NBA trade deadline. Even so, there is no predicting just what the NBA trade world holds in store a year after Doncic was dealt.