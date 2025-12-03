The Minnesota Timberwolves leaned on their franchise star again Tuesday night, and Anthony Edwards delivered. The superstar guard powered the sixth-seeded Timberwolves past the New Orleans Pelicans in a 149-142 overtime win, taking over the second half to extend the Wolves’ winning streak to three games. For a team trying to climb the Western Conference ladder, it felt like the kind of night that could shape the Timberwolves’ season.

Edwards finished with 44 points, five rebounds, and four assists while shooting 16-of-30 from the floor and 6-of-13 from beyond the arc. He dropped 34 of those points after halftime and tied a career high with 30 in the second half alone. The Timberwolves trailed by as many as 15 when the Pelicans went on a 15-0 run late in the second quarter, but Edwards kept attacking the rim and pulling up from deep to slowly but surely erase the deficit.

The biggest moment came late in the fourth quarter. With the Timberwolves down four in the final minute, Edwards knocked down a jumper and then drove for the game-tying layup with just over two seconds left, sending the matchup to overtime. In the extra period, teammates Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle took advantage of the momentum, delivering key buckets as the Timberwolves outscored the Pelicans 20-13 to close out the road win. Jaden McDaniels added timely scoring and steady defense on the wing. Gobert finished with 26 points, including three dunks in overtime, and 13 rebounds. McDaniels posted 17 points and Randle contributed 16 as the Timberwolves secured their third straight victory.

The hot stretch continues for the Timberwolves’ 24-year-old superstar, who now has six-straight games with at least 30+ points, matching the top mark in franchise history and strengthening his case in early NBA MVP discussions.