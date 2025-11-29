The NBA Cup tournament is officially established, specifically after the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Denver Nuggets on Friday, 139-136. As a result, the Spurs are now 3-1 in the Cup tournament and are the top team in Group C for the Western Conference, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

Also, the final West NBA Cup standings are in place. The OKC Thunder are 4-0 and the top seed in Group A. Plus, the Los Angeles Lakers are 4-0 and the top seed in Group B. Then there are the Spurs and the Phoenix Suns as the West Wild Card.

As a result, the Thunder will play the Phoenix Suns, and the Lakers will play the Spurs.

FINAL West NBA Cup standings: Group A: Thunder (4-0) +75

Group B: Lakers (4-0) +46

Group C: Spurs (3-1) +26

West Wild Card: Suns (3-1) +31 🔹(1) Thunder will host (4) Suns

🔹(2) Lakers will host (3) Spurs Group A:

OKC (4-0) +75 [Group A Winners]

PHX (3-1) +31

MIN (2-2) +45

UTA… — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) November 29, 2025

Against the Nuggets, Devin Vessell scored 35 points and grabbed three rebounds. Meanwhile, Julian Champaigne scored 25 points and added ten rebounds. De'Aron Fox had 15 points of his own as well as 12 assists.

All the while, the Spurs were without Victor Wembanyama, who is battling a calf strain that will sideline him for weeks. Altogether, the Spurs have a 3-7 record while playing in the NBA Cup tournament.

The Milwaukee Bucks are the defending NBA Cup champions.

The format of the NBA Cup tournament

Overall, the NBA Cup tournament is broken down into two specific stages. All 30 teams are split into six groups of five, and each group plays four regular-season games. Tiebreakers are sequenced as such: head-to-head record in group play, point differential in group play, and total points scored in group play.

Furthermore, the six group winners and the two wild card teams play against one another. Afterward, the Final Four will head to Las Vegas for the semifinals and the championship game.

Also, awards are given, such as the tournament MVP and the All-Tournament team. Plus, players receive bonuses based on how well they play throughout the tournament.