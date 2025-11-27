The Los Angeles Clippers have had a roster loaded with stars for years now. It never seems to quite pan out, though, largely because the team always seems to catch the injury bug at the wrong time. Last year, they were surprisingly productive for much of the year despite their flaws, but it still resulted in a first-round exit at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. This year, the team is really struggling. Considering the Clippers are the oldest team in the NBA and carry a 5-13 record, there doesn't seem to be a light at the end of the tunnel.

The Clippers may have to finally give up on this core and prepare for the future. They have some big-name players on the roster, some of whom have plenty of experience being traded in the past. Both James Harden and Kawhi Leonard fit the bill in that regard. Harden, in particular, has an extensive history of being traded. He has fit well in Los Angeles, but if the Clippers decide to blow it up, the former MVP could be on the move yet again. So, what destinations would make the most sense for Harden?

Note: Harden can't be traded until Dec. 15 because he signed a contract in the offseason.

James Harden could fix the Timberwolves' point guard problem

Minnesota Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly has never been afraid to make big deals. He traded a boatload of assets for Rudy Gobert, and he also sent Karl-Anthony Towns, one of the best players in franchise history, to the New York Knicks. Connelly's boldness has resulted in back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances.

However, the team hasn't been able to take the next step forward largely because they are thin at point guard. Mike Conley is well past his prime, and Rob Dillingham has yet to reach his potential. The Timberwolves have one of the best players in the NBA in Anthony Edwards, as well as numerous big men, such as Gobert, Julius Randle, and Naz Reid. The team doesn't have a table setter to get these players the basketball, though.

It would surprise nobody if Minnesota got aggressive in the trade market yet again, which means they could be considered one of the frontrunners to trade for James Harden. Once a 30-plus-point-per-game scorer who was in Wilt Chamberlain and Michael Jordan conversations when it came to putting the basketball in the bucket, Harden has transitioned into becoming one of the best playmakers in the NBA in the twilight of his career.

In fact, Harden has twice led the NBA in assists. Harden is the passing threat that the Timberwolves need, but he'd also form an electric scoring trio with Edwards and Randle, which is a necessity for lineups that have a defensive-oriented player like Rudy Gobert. To make the money work, the Timberwolves would have to include Reid, Connley, Dillingham, and Joe Ingles. This wouldn't help with their backcourt depth, but it could be worth it to get a point guard worth having in a starting lineup.

Trail Blazers could get their star in James Harden

The Portland Trail Blazers have given everybody problems in the stacked Western Conference this year. They are loaded with depth, recent draftees, and veterans who know their role. However, they are clearly missing something, and that something appears to be a star who could be the true number one option for the offense.

A Harden trade could be centered around Scoot Henderson. The former number three overall pick hasn't quite lived up to pre-draft expectations yet, but he is also bucking the bust label that was quickly attached to him after an underwhelming rookie year. The contracts of Robert Williams and Matisse Thybulle can be thrown in a trade as well.

The Trail Blazers have found moderate success this year despite Henderson being sidelined with a hamstring injury. They may be okay moving on from their former premier draft pick if it meant landing a player of Harden's caliber. The Clippers, meanwhile, desperately need to get younger, so adding a recent high draft pick would have to be intriguing.

Damian Lillard is the other future star option in Portland. He will miss this season, but the hope is that he will return to his old Trail Blazers form next year. A Lillard-Harden backcourt is a somewhat risky proposition because both players are past their primes and regressing defensively. The Trail Blazers have tons of other defenders to make up for that, though.

Donovan Clingan is an elite shot blocker, and Toumani Camara is a great point-of-attack defender. Jrue Holiday would get backcourt minutes with Harden and/or Lillard, too, and he is well-renowned as one of the best guard defenders of all time. A Harden trade wouldn't be guaranteed to get the Trail Blazers to the next level, but they might be stuck in mediocrity if they don't take a gamble like this.

Article Continues Below

The Magic contine to add shooting

For years now, the Orlando Magic have had plenty of size and defense, so they've prioritized adding shooting. This was most evident when they traded a haul for Desmond Bane, but this philosophy shouldn't end after making that move. Harden ranks second in NBA history in 3-point makes.

That makes him a great fit alongside Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, and any defensive shortcomings associated with him would be masked by the rest of the Orlando roster. Harden would do wonders for Orlando's spacing, and he'd help get the Magic's stars the ball, too.

Doing business with the Clippers would likely cost the Magic Jalen Suggs and Mo Wagner. Suggs has been a solid player when he has been healthy, but injuries have kept him off the floor far too often in recent years. The Magic as a whole have struggled with injury woes in recent years, and despite Harden's age, this trade could actually help in that regard.

The Magic were expected to take a bigger leap this year. Considering that hasn't happened yet, and players such as Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton are out for the year in the Eastern Conference, now would be the time for the Magic to strike with a win-now move. After the Bane trade, they don't have much in the way of draft capital to trade, but Suggs is a player that could entice the Clippers.

The Pistons decide to go all in

The Detroit Pistons have been better than anybody could have guessed. They won 13 straight games to tie a franchise record before dropping one to the Boston Celtics. This comes just two seasons removed from owning the worst losing streak in NBA history. The Pistons are young, fast, and athletic.

While they do have some solid veteran shooters, namely Duncan Robinson, 3-point shooting is still arguably their biggest weakness. Cade Cunningham is shooting below 30% from deep, and Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson, and Ron Holland can all be considered non-shooters.

Harden would bring a whole new dynamic to the offense, and he could be the missing piece that gets the Pistons into the NBA Finals. He'd fit in perfectly next to a jumbo facilitator like Cunningham. Harden could be moved to Detroit alongside Chris Paul for Tobias Harris and Caris LeVert, the latter of whom has struggled with the Pistons this year.

This trade would allow Harden and Paul to ring chase in what is Paul's last season. When it comes to Paul, the Pistons just so happen to need some more backup point guard depth, too.