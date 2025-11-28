After Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles, the Boston Celtics decided to use this year as a time to get their finances in check. They still plan on contending long-term, but ahead of this gap year, the team traded away some of their more expensive players. Kristaps Porzingis was dealt, as was Jrue Holiday. The latter was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers in a deal that brought in Anfernee Simons.

The guard has been solid for Boston, but it has long been anticipated that the Celtics might flip him and his expiring contract for capital that can help next year and beyond. One team with reported interest is the Milwaukee Bucks, and they might want to move Kyle Kuzma. So, is a Simons-for-Kuzma trade feasible?

Bucks' trade proposal for Anfernee Simons

Bucks receive: Anfernee Simons

Celtics receive: Kyle Kuzma, 2026 second-round pick (via Utah, protected 31-55)

One-for-one swaps in the NBA are rare. The Bucks have next-to-nothing in the way of draft capital or contracts to trade for Simons. Therefore, this proposed trade includes just Kuzma and a second-round pick that is highly unlikely to convey. For the Celtics, Kuzma has another year on his deal after this one.

Unlike Simons, Kuzma could contribute to a championship push next season without needing a new contract. Kuzma is a champion in his own right from his time with the Los Angeles Lakers. He also comes at a discount this season compared to Simons. Boston would be able to save $5.3 million against the cap and get under the first tax apron.

Financial incentives have driven the Celtics' roster building over the season, so it would come as no surprise if they want to get under the first apron. While Kuzma has his flaws and is a polarizing player, there are legitimate positives about his game. Kuzma has 417 career starts to his name. He can score at least at a moderate level from all three levels, and he even has two seasons scoring 20-plus points per game to his name.

Questionable shot selection and streaky defense come tagged with Kuzma, too, but he could be a solid role player for the Celtics, either as a bench player or in the starting lineup. He'd be beneficial to the team even this year, as the scoring situation is dire with Tatum hurt.

Would the Bucks trade for Anfernee Simons?

While Simons' numbers are down this year, he has started to pick up his game as of recent. He is just a season removed from averaging 19.3 points per game. Simons is also 26 years old, which bodes well compared to Kuzma's age of 30. If the Bucks traded for him and liked what they saw, he is young enough that they could feel confident about giving him a long-term contract.

If not, then Milwaukee could let him go in free agency after the season without giving up significant draft capital. Simons is also the better outside shooter in comparison to Kuzma. On a roster that features the ultimate slasher in Giannis Antetokounmpo, it is smart to stock up on 3-point snipers.

The Eastern Conference is wide open with Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton out for the year. The Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, and Miami Heat lead the conference, and nobody would have expected that coming into the season. Now is the time to be aggressive for a championship push, so if the Bucks think Simons would upgrade the roster, they should be comfortable trading Kuzma for him.