Many did not think the 2025 NBA rookie class would be anything special outside of Cooper Flagg. Well, we are learning very quickly that there are several rookies becoming essential parts of their new organizations outside of Flagg, and none more than Kon Knueppel with the Charlotte Hornets.

Flagg was the big name coming out of Duke, but Knueppel was also an NBA-ready talent on the Blue Devils' roster.

Between his 3-point shooting and shot-making skills on the wing, Knueppel has quickly cemented himself as one of the long-term pillars in Charlotte, and that is why he was ultimately named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in October and November.

Flagg earned this honor in the Western Conference, marking the first time in NBA history that two first-year players from the same college have been named the Western and Eastern Conference Rookies of the Month.

Although VJ Edgecombe got off to a fast start with the Philadelphia 76ers, he has since been surpassed by Knueppel and Flagg in the NBA rookie rankings, as it's the Hornets' wing who has the upper hand through the quarter mark of the 2025-26 season.

1. Kon Knueppel – Charlotte Hornets

Previous Ranking: #4

Stats: 21 games, 18.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 46.5 FG%, 41.5 3P%

Knueppel finished November averaging 19.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 39.1 percent from 3-point range. His best performance came on Nov. 14 against the Milwaukee Bucks, as Knueppel scored a career-high 32 points on 12-20 shooting in his Milwaukee homecoming.

So far this season, the Hornets wing has logged 10 games with at least 20 points, and he's made at least four triples in 11 different games.

Through 21 games, Knueppel has made 73 total threes, trailing just Donovan Mitchell (81), Stephen Curry (75), and AJ Green (74) in the NBA.

With Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball dealing with injuries to begin the year, Knueppel stepped up in Charlotte to be their leading scorer. It will be interesting to see if this trend continues now that Miller and Ball are back in the fold.

2. Cooper Flagg – Dallas Mavericks

Previous Ranking: #5

Stats: 21 games, 17.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 steals, 46.6 FG%, 25.6 3P%

While Flagg got off to a slow start with the Dallas Mavericks, he has been sensational as of late. The Mavs rookie has scored at least 10 points in all but one game this season, and he's registered three different 20-point performances over his last six games.

This includes a 35-point, eight-rebound night in a 114-110 win over the LA Clippers on Saturday.

What makes this performance so memorable for Flagg, besides it being a career-high scoring night for him, is that he became the youngest player to ever record 35 points in a game in league history. He also joined LeBron James as the only players in NBA history to score 25 points before turning 19.

A lot of lofty expectations were placed on Flagg entering the league, especially with many comparing him to LeBron as being a historic draft prospect. So far, he has delivered for Dallas, and he is right in the mix for the Rookie of the Year award with Knueppel entering December.

3. VJ Edgecombe – Philadelphia 76ers

Previous Ranking: #1

Stats: 16 games, 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.3 steals, 41.0 FG%, 36.0 3P%

When VJ Edgecombe began the year averaging 21.2 points per game through his first five contests for the Philadelphia 76ers, everyone started to believe he would be the main competitor to Flagg for the Rookie of the Year award.

Although Edgecombe is still very much a part of this race with Flagg and Knueppel, he has looked like a rookie as of late, and he's settled into his role alongside Tyrese Maxey.

Edgecombe averaged just 12.3 points per game in November, and that was mainly because of a left calf injury he battled through.

4. Cedric Coward – Memphis Grizzlies

Previous Ranking: #3

Stats: 21 games, 13.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 45.2 FG%, 35.4 3P%

The most consistent rookie this season has been Cedric Coward. Once again, the Memphis Grizzlies have a key rookie contributor, and Coward has been extremely reliable in his role as a key scoring weapon off the bench in Memphis.

Coward has scored at least 10 points in 16 of the 21 games he's played to this point, and his efficiency as a catch-and-shoot option from the perimeter has helped open the Grizzlies' offensive attack.

Without Ja Morant on the court due to a calf injury, Coward has stepped into more of a leadership role for his team, which will only help him once he reverts back to being the third or fourth option down the line.

5. Derik Queen – New Orleans Pelicans

Previous Ranking: #8

Stats: 21 games, 11.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steals, 48.0 FG%

Some have compared Derik Queen's game to Nikola Jokic's. As crazy as this may sound, Jokic himself gave the rookie his stamp of approval, claiming that he sees similarities between their games.

Since the New Orleans Pelicans fired Willie Green, Queen has been cast into the spotlight, and he's been the Pelicans' featured player.

His best three-game stretch came in the middle of November, as he averaged 23.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 53.1 percent from the floor.

These are the performances that have Pelicans fans excited about their future with Queen.

6. Jeremiah Fears – New Orleans Pelicans

Previous Ranking: #10

Stats: 21 games, 15.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals, 44.5 FG%, 36.0 3P%

With Zion Williamson, Jordan Poole, and others out with injury for the Pelicans, Jeremiah Fears has been thrown into the spotlight, much like Derik Queen.

Since the start of November, Fears has averaged 16.1 points per game while shooting 39.3 percent from 3-point range. This type of production proves that he can be the Pelicans' franchise point guard.

7. Ryan Kalkbrenner – Charlotte Hornets

Previous Ranking: #7

Stats: 19 games, 9.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 81.1 FG%

Although Ryan Kalkbrenner has missed a couple of games with a sprained ankle, he still leads the league with his 81.1 shooting percentage. Between his rebounding and finishing abilities in the paint, Kalkbrenner has been the ideal center for the Hornets through the early portion of his career.

8. Ace Bailey – Utah Jazz

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked

Stats: 20 games, 10.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 46.2 FG%, 35.8 3P%

Now that Ace Bailey is starting and getting the chance to prove himself, he is emerging as a key offensive weapon alongside Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George for the Utah Jazz.

Over his last 12 games, Bailey is averaging 13.7 points per game while shooting 40.9 percent from 3-point range. In this span, Bailey has recorded at least 20 points in three different games.

9. Tre Johnson – Washington Wizards

Previous Ranking: #6

Stats: 15 games, 11.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 44.5 FG%, 39.5 3P%

Unfortunately, Tre Johnson is set to miss some time with a strained left hip flexor, which is unfortunate since he was elevating the Washington Wizards' offense.

Through the first 15 games of his career, Johnson had made at least three triples five different times, and he scored in double figures 11 different times. His shooting potential presents optimism for the Wizards' future.

10. Egor Demin – Brooklyn Nets

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked

Stats: 18 games, 8.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 37.7 FG%, 34.7 3P%

Not much has gone right for the Brooklyn Nets this season, as they appear to be focused on securing a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. However, Egor Demin has shown flashes of his lead-guard potential during the first month or so of the 2025-26 season.

Demin does a little bit of everything, and the Nets are hopeful that his perimeter shooting will continue to develop to the point where he will be a real offensive threat. Right now, he appears to be in the mix to be an All-Rookie performer.