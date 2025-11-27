Every team has played at least three NBA Cup games, if not all four. That means the games on Friday, Nov. 28, will conclude the group play portion of the in-season tournament and usher in the knockout stage. With four spots available per conference, just what is at stake for the final day of group play?

NBA Cup standings

West Group A:

Oklahoma City Thunder, 3-0 (71 point differential) Phoenix Suns, 3-0 (35) Minnesota Timberwolves, 2-2 (45) Sacramento Kings, 0-3 (-57) Utah Jazz, 0-3 (-94)

West Group B:

Los Angeles Lakers, 3-0 (36) Memphis Grizzlies, 2-1 (15) Los Angeles Clippers, 2-1 (-9) Dallas Mavericks, 1-2 (-18) New Orleans Pelicans, 0-4 (-24)

West Group C:

Denver Nuggets, 2-1 (27) San Antonio Spurs, 2-1 (23) Houston Rockets, 2-2 (14) Portland Trail Blazers, 2-2 (-31) Golden State Warriors, 1-3 (-32)

East Group A:

Toronto Raptors, 4-0 (55) Cleveland Cavaliers, 2-1 (33) Washington Wizards, 1-2 (-44) Atlanta Hawks, 1-2 (-10) Indiana Pacers, 0-3 (-33)

East Group B:

Orlando Magic, 3-0 (61) Detroit Pistons, 2-1 (24) Boston Celtics, 2-2 (-17) Brooklyn Nets, 1-2 (-17) Philadelphia 76ers, 0-3 (-51)

East Group C:

Miami Heat, 3-1 (49) New York Knicks, 2-1 (25) Milwaukee Bucks, 2-1 (25) Chicago Bulls, 1-2 (-42) Charlotte Hornets, 0-3 (-60)

NBA Cup schedule

After the conclusion of group play, the quarterfinal round of the knockout stage will be on Dec. 9 and 10, with two games occurring on each day. The semifinals will be on Dec. 13, and the Finals are slated for Dec. 16. Below is the schedule for the Nov. 28 group play games.

Friday, Nov. 28

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Chicago Bulls @ Charlotte Hornets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Milwaukee Bucks @ New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Orlando Magic @ Detroit Pistons, 7:30 p.m. ET

Philadelphia 76ers @ Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Washington Wizards @ Indiana Pacers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Phoenix Suns @ Oklahoma City Thunder, 9:30 p.m. ET

Sacramento Kings @ Utah Jazz, 9:30 p.m. ET

San Antonio Spurs @ Denver Nuggets, 9:30 p.m. ET

Dallas Mavericks @ Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m. ET

Memphis Grizzlies @ Los Angeles Clippers, 10 p.m. ET

Scenarios and what is at stake

The winner of each group advances to the knockout stage, as does one wild card team in each conference. The first tiebreak is head-to-head results, followed by point differential, and finally by total points scored. The Toronto Raptors (East Group A) and the Los Angeles Lakers (West Group B) are the only teams to clinch knockout stage berths already.

In the Western Conference, the winner of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns game will win Group A, while the winner of the San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets game will clinch Group C. Those four teams, along with the Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies, are in the running for a Wild Card spot.

East Group B will also be decided by the head-to-head matchup between the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic. East Group C will go to the New York Knicks or Miami Heat. The Knicks play the Milwaukee Bucks and will clinch the group with a win, but if they lose, the Heat will sneak in as group winners. The Heat, Magic, and Cleveland Cavaliers are the teams in the best position to get in via a Wild Card spot.