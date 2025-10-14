Understandably, there is a tendency to want to overlook the preseason, at least from a fan's perspective. However, it doesn't matter when you are Ayo Dosunmu of the Chicago Bulls, who has something to prove.

As the Bulls move forward, a certain amount of focus will be placed on Dosunmu. The simple reason is that he is coming off shoulder surgery following an injury that abruptly ended his 2024-2025 season in February. So far, Dosunmu is putting up some incredible preseason numbers, which provide optimism for what lies ahead this year.

On Sunday, he came alive and scored 22 points in a competitive game against the Milwaukee Bucks, though the Bulls lost 127-121, per Sam Smith of NBA.com. Through three games, Dosunmu averaged 16.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. On Oct. 7, he scored 12 points in 19 minutes against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Two days later, Dosunmu scored 16 points in 22 minutes of play. On Tuesday, the Bulls will play on the road against the Denver Nuggets. Then they will close out the preseason on Thursday against the Minnesota Timberwolves at home. The start of the regular season is scheduled for Oct. 22 against the Detroit Pistons in Chicago.

Dosunmu is poised to start his fifth season with the Bulls. Before his shoulder gave out, he averaged 12.3 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game.

While Coby White makes his gradual return from a calf strain that has him out for the preseason, it is Dosunmu picking up the momentary slack. If he can carry that with him into the season, it would be redemption, and unlike LL Cool J, you can call it a comeback.

A healthy and robust Ayo Dosunmu serves a multitude of purposes .

In this instance, there is no such thing as too much of a good thing. That is because when Dosunmu is at his best and his body is intact from head to toe, he is a dynamic player. In some ways, he is actually his own version of Coby White.

He can score in bunches, can push the tempo, and has matured into a respected leader. As a result, Dosunmu has emerged as a valued contributor. During the 2023-2024 season, he performed so well that he was in the hunt for the NBA's Most Improved Player Award. He averaged 12.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.

Eventually, Dosunmu made the transition from being a bench player to a starter. Heading into this season, his role as a starter is uncertain. That is because the Bulls are going to make room for Isaac Okoro after they acquired him in a trade that saw Lonzo Ball going to the Cavaliers. As a result, Dosunmu may be playing behind Okoro off the bench.

Nevertheless, Dosunmu can take the load off Okoro when it comes to defending the perimeter, which both excel at. Furthermore, Dosunmu can rebound effectively at both ends of the floor. In terms of playmaking, he can complement both White and Josh Giddey in that realm as a player who can take control of the flow of the game.

Altogether, the return of Ayo Dosunmu to prominence is a great relief to the Bulls from all angles. Plus, a fresh new start is always welcomed.