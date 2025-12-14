The red-hot Houston Texans ride a five-game winning streak into Week 15’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The Texans’ playoff odds soared with last Sunday’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs. After a 2-4 start, Houston is now 8-5 and just a game behind the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South.

However, the Texans will be relying on Woody Marks to carry the load in Week 15. Veteran running back Nick Chubb suffered a rib injury against the Chiefs and missed practice twice this week. He returned to a limited session on Friday and earned a questionable tag for the Cardinals game. However, Chubb is not expected to play, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Both Texans running backs were injured against the Chiefs. While Chubb left in the first half and was ruled out of the game, Marks was also briefly sidelined. However, the rookie rusher quickly returned to the contest. And while Marks missed practice early in the week, he participated in full on Friday and doesn’t have an injury designation for the Cardinals game.

Nick Chubb to sit out Texans-Cardinals clash

Marks had been dealing with a foot injury he picked up in Week 13. He hurt his ankle against the Chiefs but is good to go for Sunday. The fourth-round pick out of USC has become the Texans’ primary running back, grinding out tough yards for a defense-focused team.

Marks has 160 carries for 554 yards and two touchdowns through 13 games. And he’s contributed to Houston’s passing attack with 20 receptions for 196 yards and three scores.

Chubb has transitioned to a backup role in his debut season with the Texans. The eighth-year veteran has 115 carries for 472 yards and three touchdowns in 2025.

While Houston’s defense has dominated this season, the Texans’ offense is coming around. And Marks has an opportunity to shine as the unquestioned lead back against Arizona. The Texans are in a good spot on Sunday as the Cardinals boast the league’s 26th-ranked scoring defense, allowing 26.8 points per game.