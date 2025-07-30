The Chicago Bulls have made some interesting moves this offseason, including trading Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a deal that brought back Isaac Okoro. The Bulls are desperately seeking to get out of the play-in game cycle that has enveloped them for the last three years.

This summer, there has been immense trade speculation about Bulls wing Ayo Dosunmu, who has shown flashes of being an outstanding three-and-D wing during his young NBA career but hasn't quite put it all together just yet.

Recently, Bulls insider KC Johnson of the Chicago Sports Network revealed a key update pertaining to Dosunmu's future in Chicago.

“All signs point to Ayo Dosunmu returning [to the Bulls],” said Johnson, per The Fastbreak (via Austin Veazey of Sports Illustrated).

Dosunmu can't necessarily be categorized as a member of the Bulls' “young core” anymore considering how long he has been around, but he still is a player who could theoretically continue to expand his game in the future.

An interesting Bulls team

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) celebrates with guard Josh Giddey (3) after the game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center.
© Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below

The Bulls made some waves in the NBA landscape down the stretch of last season, seeing trade acquisition Josh Giddey turn into a nightly triple double threat and also rookie Matas Buzelis come into his own as a versatile wing.

The Bulls rode that momentum into the play-in game, where they were unceremoniously dropped off by the Miami Heat for the third straight season.

Still, Bulls fans are probably a bit more optimistic now due to the young talent on their roster than they were when DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine were leading the charge.

Despite this, the Bulls still have some major question marks on their roster, including center Nikola Vucevic, who doesn't make an abundance of sense on this current iteration of the team, as well as other players like Patrick Williams, who seems to have plateaued after an intriguing start to his NBA career.

Then there's Dosunmu, who has had some good moments during his Bulls tenure and is now apparently likely sticking around for the long haul.

The Bulls' schedule for the 2025-26 season is slated to be released in August.

