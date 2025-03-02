Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu needs shoulder surgery and will miss the rest of the season, the team announced Sunday. The Bulls said Dosunmu has been “experiencing left shoulder instability,” with further evaluation revealing the need to undergo the surgery to fix the injury.

Dosunmu returned to action Friday in Chicago's comeback win over the Toronto Raptors after missing three straight games with the shoulder injury. The former Illinois star played 23 minutes and scored 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting, but he had already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers with a left shoulder subluxation. Now, he's officially done for the season.

Ayo Dosunmu's 2024-25 campaign ends with career-high averages in points (12.3), assists (4.5) and rebounds (3.5). He appeared in 46 games and started 26 of those, averaging a career-high 30.3 minutes in the process. He shot 49.2% overall and 32.8% from 3-point range.

Bulls' rest-of-season outlook without Ayo Dosunmu

The Bulls are just 24-36 in 2024-25, but they're still comfortably holding the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference thanks to the Philadelphia 76ers' disastrous season and the Brooklyn Nets' recent stumble. Chicago is 2.5 games ahead of Philadelphia, which just ended a nine-game losing streak, and three games ahead of a Brooklyn team on a four-game losing streak. Another play-in spot is looking likely in The Windy City.

While Ayo Dosunmu has been a big contributor for the Bulls, they do have a bunch of guards on the roster to help replace his production. Josh Giddey, Coby White and Lonzo Ball have been in the starting lineup, while Kevin Huerter and Tre Jones are getting rotation minutes since coming over from the Sacramento Kings in the Zach LaVine trade. Jones will likely see an uptick in minutes with Dosunmu sidelined.

For Sunday's game against the Pacers, Chicago's injury report is lengthy. In addition to Dosunmu, Nikola Vucevic and Patrick Williams remain out. Giddey, Ball and White are all probable, while Huerter is listed as questionable.