Despite not starting for the San Antonio Spurs, All-Star Victor Wembanyama's emphatic return made an impact in Saturday's 111-109 NBA Cup semifinal win against the Oklahoma City Thunder. While the starters undoubtedly held their own, Wembanyama credited the Thunder's fight in the semifinal game of the NBA Cup.

Still, Wembanyama's impact was felt on both ends of the floor, in ways that pop out in a stat posted by NBA reporter Keerthika Uthayakumar.

“Fun fact: the Spurs scored more points (24) in the 7 minutes with Wemby on court than they did in the 17 minutes he was off court (22) in the first half,” Uthayakumar reported.

Victor Wembanyama finished with 22 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks in 22 minutes in the Spurs' win against the Thunder. Three of the Spurs starters finished with 22+ points, including Devin Vassell (23 points), who connected on four threes and went 7-for-8 from the free-throw line. De'Aaron Fox scored 22 points, including three threes, and Stephon Castle added 22 points on 9-of-16 attempts, and six rebounds.

The Spurs handed the Thunder only its second loss of the season, while advancing to the NBA Cup final where they'll face the New York Knicks in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Victor Wembanyama gives credit to Thunder after NBA Cup win

Article Continues Below

Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama helped beat the Thunder in his return from injury on Saturday. Wembanyama, on a minutes restriction, says he did the best he could in the spurts of playing time he received, starting in the second quarter, but resonated most in the second half, where the Spurs took their first lead of the night.

Wembanyama came off the bench for the first time in his career and checked into the game at the start of the second frame in Saturday's two-point win (111-109) against the Thunder.

“I knew I had limited minutes, so I had to make the most out of it,” Wembanyama said. “Winning against a team like this, it’s a collective effort, and it’s not an easy thing.”

The Thunder slid to 24-2, while the Spurs have won five of their last six games, and improved to 18-7. They'll face the Knicks in the NBA Cup finals on Tuesday.