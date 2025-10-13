During this preseason, Chicago Bulls leading scorer Coby White was out with a calf injury. On Monday, he and the organization received some good news. While he will likely not suit up for the remainder of the preseason, White is expected to be ready for opening night, per CBS Sports.

According to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Sports Network, Bulls coach Billy Donovan told him that White is in the final stage of his recovery. Therefore, he won't be playing for the Bulls in their last two remaining preseason games. On Tuesday, they will hit the road to take on the Denver Nuggets. Then, they will close out the preseason at home on Thursday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Their first regular-season game will be on Oct. 22 at home against the Detroit Pistons. Back in August, White suffered a mild calf strain, and with the season starting next week, he will likely return gradually without a significant warm-up. Recently, White and the Bulls have reportedly been negotiating a new contract.

This is after White rejected a contract extension, thereby putting him in a position to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. He is in the final year of his three-year $36 million contract, which he signed in 2023.

Last season, White had his best season in Chicago thus far. He averaged a career high 20.4 points per game along with 4.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Coby White is the Bulls' bread and butter .

Article Continues Below

All in all, the Bulls have a youthful core with budding potential to complement the veterans. Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis can complement the established Nikola Vucevic and Ayo Dosunmu well.

But even with that, the Bulls still need Coby White to complete the picture. He is their most prolific scorer and has emerged as the team leader. A spot that he filled following the trading of Zach LaVine last February.

During the 2023-2024 season, White was named the NBA's Most Improved Player. No doubt that when he returns, it will take time to get adjusted. Additionally, there is no doubt that he will face opposing defenses that will try to derail him.

Nevertheless, the Bulls are fortunate to have him there because his now seasoned strengths ultimately prevail.