There was a reason why the Chicago Bulls traded Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Isaac Okoro. That reason had to do with top-notch hard-nose defense.

Specifically, Okoro excels in ball pressure defense, is versatile in his approach, and has an intense physicality that meets what Chicago is looking for at this point.

On Thursday, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan confirmed that Okoro would be sitting out the final preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, per Will Gottlieb of CHGO Bulls. He was experiencing soreness in his knee. This marks the latest injury affecting some of the Bulls' key talent, with the most notable being Coby White, who sustained a calf injury in August.

Plus, Okoro is gunning for a potent role at the wing. The Bulls are an even 2-2 with one game remaining in the preseason.

On Oct. 22, they will begin their regular season against the Detroit Pistons at home in Chicago. During the preseason, Okoro has played a considerable amount of time and has put up some decent numbers.

In the first game against his former team, he played 18 minutes and scored 11 points as Chicago won 118-117. Then, in the second game against the Cavs, Okoro played 25 minutes and recorded 6 points, along with four rebounds, in a 119-112 victory. Against the Bucks, Okoro scored 7 points in 21 minutes of play in a 127-121 loss. On Tuesday, Okoro played only ten minutes with a single rebound and assist in a 124-117 defeat.

Against the Timberwolves, Okoro's absence will be felt when guarding the likes of Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels, who are two of their top perimeter players.

It's in the Bulls' best interest to have Isaac Okoro set the example .

In recent years, the Bulls have developed a reputation as a lackadaisical defensive team. Last year, they finished the season with a 114.8, which placed them at 19th in the league.

Over the course of the year, their defensive game did show signs of improvement following the All-Star break. However, issues remain. Part of it is the lack of physicality, and the other is the difficulty defending the paint.

Additionally, in a league of 32 teams, the Bulls hit rock bottom in four primary categories. They were 27th in deflections, 29th in loose balls recovered, 27th in charges drawn, and 28th in contested shots.

In his last season with the Cavs, shooters shot 5% worse from two pointers and 8.5% worse six feet from the basket when facing Okoro. The hope for the future is for Okoro to showcase what it means to be a strong defensive presence. Whether as a starter or coming off the bench, he can be counted on to be effective.

Additionally, Okoro can set an example for a player like Josh Giddey, who needs to improve as a defender after a series of recent struggles. Plus, he can pair up with the likes of Tre Jones, whom the Bulls signed to a three-year $30 million deal this summer.

He was brought on for his defense and was part of the three-way deal that sent Zach LaVine to Sacramento. Overall, the Bulls are a team in need of growth, particularly in the aspect of the game that sets the tone.

For that to happen, they must grow, with Okoro leading the way.