The Chicago Bulls didn't have Tre Jones for long last season as they brought him over in a trade with the San Antonio Spurs shortly before the trade deadline. The Bulls clearly liked what they saw from him as they are bringing him back on a three-year contract. Jones agreed to a new contract with Chicago right after NBA Free Agency got underway, and his new deal is worth $24 million.

“Free agent guard Tre Jones has agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal to return to the Chicago Bulls, sources tell ESPN,” Shams Charania said in a post. “Kevin Bradbury of LIFT Sports Management finalized the new deal with Bulls officials tonight.”

This story will be updated with more information.