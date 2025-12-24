There is no better time than the holiday season in the NBA. Aside from the new year beginning and a great slate of games on Christmas Day, featuring plenty of championship hopefuls, the NBA trade season has begun.

So many big names have heard their names rumored on the trade block since the start of December, and there is no telling what could unfold over the next six weeks leading up to the 2025-26 NBA trade deadline.

From Giannis Antetokounmpo to Anthony Davis to Domantas Sabonis to Ja Morant, so many superstars face unknown futures. However, none of these players may wind up being on the move.

With the way teams are structuring their finances nowadays and wanting to avoid the dreaded salary aprons, much of the recent trade speculation revolves around younger players on smaller contracts. That is what this holiday season is bringing us: fresh, new trade ideas for all 30 teams involving really good players you may not necessarily be thinking of before the trade deadline.

Sure, names like Antetokounmpo and Davis are still relevant in trade talks throughout the league, but here on Christmas Eve, we have 30 different presents in the form of potential trade targets your favorite team could realistically target between now and the deadline on Feb. 5.

Although we could get carried away and think like we are the general manager of a 2K team, here are more realistic trade targets and options for every organization at Christmas.

Atlanta Hawks – G Jose Alvarado (Pelicans)

Trae Young's future is certainly a talking point for the Atlanta Hawks, but it would be surprising if they moved the All-Star guard this season. Instead, first-year executive Onsi Saleh and his front office are exploring ways to grow their youth, compete this season in the East, and remain below the tax line.

If there is one weakness the Hawks have right now, besides Kristaps Porzingis not being on the floor, it's their lack of backcourt depth behind Young and Dyson Daniels. Despite several teams having interest in him, Jose Alvarado would be a cost-effective and immediate upgrade for the Hawks' bench, especially given his energy and defensive abilities.

Not to mention, Alvarado spent four years playing for Georgia Tech in Atlanta before he entered the NBA. A return to Atlanta on a young, emerging team makes a lot of sense for both sides, especially since the Hawks likely wouldn't need to give up more than a pick swap or 2-3 second-round picks.

Boston Celtics – C Waker Kessler (Jazz)

Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics are playing the waiting game to see what the trade market looks like before Feb. 5. The main reason for this is that Anfernee Simons, who is on an expiring $27.6 million contract, is essentially a trade exception this organization could utilize in many different ways.

Boston obviously had a goal of cutting their overall tax bill and payroll this past offseason, but that doesn't necessarily mean they will dump Simons for whatever they can get. If the right move presents itself, the Celtics will pull the trigger, and their biggest area of need is in the frontcourt. That is what makes Walker Kessler their ideal trade target.

Kessler, who is out for the remainder of the 2025-26 season after undergoing shoulder surgery, is a two-way force who would instantly improve the Celtics' chances of getting back to being a championship contender for years to come. Whether or not the Utah Jazz will ultimately part with him is a major question mark, as it seems like the Jazz don't want to make a seismic change to their core.

Brooklyn Nets – G/F RJ Barrett (Raptors)

Why would the Brooklyn Nets, who are rebuilding and developing their youth, have any interest in RJ Barrett? Well, the Nets are one of the only teams in the league that still have cap space, and they would be more than willing to take on money from unwanted contracts for draft assets. In Barrett's case, he is still only 25 years old, has one more year left on his contract past this season, and could be another player like Michael Porter Jr., who Brooklyn will undoubtedly flip for value in the near future.

The Nets have discussed a potential multi-team trade in the past with Toronto that would've sent Barrett to them, and the former second-overall pick is once again back on the trade block up north. If Toronto swings for the fences and looks to make a big deal for either Domantas Sabonis or Anthony Davis, Barrett will be on the move. It may not be terrible for him to become the clear-cut No. 1 option in Brooklyn, and it may not be terrible for the Nets if they can capitalize on his value down the line.

Charlotte Hornets – C Day'Ron Sharpe (Nets)

Day'Ron Sharpe was one of the more underrated centers in free agency this past offseason, and he elected to re-sign with the Nets on a two-year, $13 million contract. Since returning to Brooklyn, Sharpe's role has not increased off the bench, and it seems like the Nets are beginning to give Noah Clowney more minutes alongside Nic Claxton.

Between his efficiency, rim-running abilities, and role as a big-body pick-and-roll player, Sharpe checks off all the boxes for the type of young center the Charlotte Hornets need. Regardless of what the future holds for LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges, it has become clear that Charles Lee wants his team to be efficient when it comes to producing in the paint.

Sharpe brings immediate value to the Hornets, and perhaps there is a deal that can be worked out with Brooklyn for a young player stuck trying to find minutes like Tre Mann or Tidjane Saluan.

Chicago Bulls – F Jonathan Kuminga (Warriors)

Do the Chicago Bulls really want Jonathan Kuminga? The Golden State Warriors held trade dialogue with the Bulls multiple times this offseason revolving around Kuminga, and it appears as if he remains an option for Chicago heading into this year's deadline.

From the Bulls' perspective, Kuminga has $22.5 million on his contract this season, and then he has a $24.3 million team option for next year. This gives Chicago financial flexibility, and he would not come at a steep price since the Bulls have expiring contracts that can be utilized to match his salary in a straight-up deal in a multi-team trade with the Warriors.

Kuminga is exactly the type of athletic and dynamic scoring forward the Bulls are lacking.

Cleveland Cavaliers – F Bilal Coulibaly (Wizards)

Want to get a little crazy here? There are no indications that the Washington Wizards want to move any of their recent draft picks, but if they were to look to gain value for one of them, Bilal Coulibaly makes the most sense to be on the move. The 21-year-old wing has battled multiple injuries since entering the league, and Washington will have a decision to make about his long-term future next offseason.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in a bind right now since they are a second-apron team. While the Cavs are heavily restricted in trade talks this season, they could potentially look to move De'Andre Hunter's $23.3 million contract, opening the door to potentially move out of the second apron if they were to also trade either Lonzo Ball or Dean Wade.

Coulibaly has shown flashes of his scoring potential on the wing, and he can make an immediate impact as an athletic, lengthy defender next to Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and this Cavs core. The bottom line, though, is that there is no good move for the Cavs to make right now, and they will likely keep their core group intact through the deadline.

Dallas Mavericks – G/F Bennedict Mathurin (Pacers)

As the Indiana Pacers continue to search the trade market for potential frontcourt upgrades, Bennedict Mathurin, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, has become a key talking point among league personnel. If the Pacers make a move, it's likely to involve Mathurin, especially since they don't have plans to offer him a long-term, big contract like he's seeking on the verge of becoming a restricted free agent.

Several teams around the league could immediately utilize Mathurin, but the Dallas Mavericks stand out given their need for athletes on the wing next to Cooper Flagg and PJ Washington. Between his speed and dynamic scoring, Mathurin would immediately elevate the Mavs, who are not giving up on this season and intend to be in the playoff conversation.

The Pacers seem to like Daniel Gafford, which opens the door for the possibility of adding Mathurin.

Denver Nuggets – F Dean Wade (Cavs)

All indications from Cleveland continue to point in the direction of Dean Wade being on the move before the trade deadline. Wade, who is making $6.6 million and will become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, can provide value to several teams in need of a stretch power forward.

The Denver Nuggets have been hit hard by injuries this season, as Cam Johnson joins Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun on the sidelines due to his recent knee injury. Zeke Nnaji and the remaining $23 million on his contract over the next three years are Denver's only path to possibly improving their championship-caliber roster, and they could utilize Wade, who has shot 36.2 percent from 3-point range for his career, right away.

Obviously, Nnaji would not be a player Cleveland wants, as another team would need to be involved for salary-matching purposes. It will be interesting to see if the Nuggets have the ability to even move Nnaji at this juncture, especially since they would need to attach something of value to the deal for any team willing to take on his contract.

Detroit Pistons – F Derrick Jones Jr. (Clippers)

It doesn't appear as if the LA Clippers want to move James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, or Ivica Zubac this season, which means they will look to add talent around their three stars. In doing so, the Clippers will need to figure out who they want to move between John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Derrick Jones Jr. to find a potential upgrade.

Jones Jr. is regarded as one of the more versatile defenders on the wing, and his unique traits as a slasher and player who can run in transition make him the picture-perfect veteran for the Detroit Pistons to pinpoint as a trade target should he become available. He also only makes $10 million, so the Pistons wouldn't need to tear apart their roster to potentially add him.

The problem is that the Clippers know how valuable Jones is to them, and he has not played since suffering a sprained MCL in his right knee in November.

Golden State Warriors – C Myles Turner (Bucks)

Trading Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't something the Milwaukee Bucks are planning on doing. Instead, they want to find a big upgrade alongside him, which puts Myles Turner, Kyle Kuzma, and Bobby Portis in play to be traded. Who knows what Jon Horst can cook up before the trade deadline with limited assets, but should the Bucks look to move Turner, he would be the perfect center for the Warriors to pursue using Kuminga's contract.

Turner is a player the Warriors have held a strong level of interest in through the years, yet the Pacers were never willing to trade the veteran center. By adding Turner, Golden State would finally solve its problem at center since the 29-year-old big man has always been one of the best three-point shooting and shot-blocking frontcourt players in the NBA. Out of any player in the league, Turner sits atop the Warriors' “dream big” list.

Houston Rockets – G Chris Paul (Clippers)

Where will Chris Paul end up? After being sent home by the Clippers, Paul will work with the organization on a potential trade to finish his career elsewhere. So, why not go back to the Houston Rockets and finish your Hall-of-Fame career on a contender?

The Rockets have clearly needed a point guard since Fred VanVleet is out for the season with his torn ACL, and Paul would be another veteran leader for this team alongside Kevin Durant, Steven Adams, Jeff Green, and VanVleet. From Houston's perspective, they would not have to give up anything more than a minimum contract, which is good news since the Rockets are right up against their first-apron hard cap.

Trading Aaron Holiday or Jae'Sean Tate, who barely play, for Paul makes a lot of sense for the Rockets, assuming the veteran guard would want to return to Houston.

Indiana Pacers – C Daniel Gafford (Mavs)

As previously mentioned, Gafford is a center target the Pacers hold a lot of interest in. After just signing a three-year, $54 million extension with Dallas, Gafford appears to be on the trade block. Whether or not the Mavs will actually engage in serious trade talks regarding their center is a mystery after Dereck Lively II was ruled out for the season with a foot injury.

The Pacers need a lob threat and someone who can be a focal point for them on both ends of the floor alongside Pascal Siakam for the foreseeable future. Gafford is this exact type of player, and with the Pacers letting it be known that they would be willing to part ways with Mathurin, it seems like a no-brainer decision to go all-in for the Mavs big man.

LA Clippers – F Michael Porter Jr. (Nets)

Time is running out for the LA Clippers to save their season. This organization does not own their first-round pick, which happens to be owned by the Oklahoma City Thunder, and they have signaled that they do not have any intentions of taking back long-term money.

That makes their pool of potential trade targets very slim, and Michael Porter Jr. stands out on this list, especially with the year he's having in Brooklyn.

Porter is averaging 25.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game this season while shooting 40.1 percent from 3-point range. The Clippers need this type of player alongside Harden and Leonard if they are to make any type of late-season push for the playoffs, and the best part about Porter is that he will be a free agent at the same time as LA's stars.

Los Angeles Lakers – F Herb Jones (Pelicans)

The Los Angeles Lakers have Herb Jones at the top of their trade target list, as we've reported at ClutchPoints over the weeks. However, the New Orleans Pelicans have not actively been shopping Jones, and indications six weeks from the trade deadline suggest that the Pels will be holding onto their defensive-minded wing this season.

Still, Jones is the exact type of player the Lakers need to make a serious championship push. As good as Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves are, this team has struggled at times defensively, and the lack of athletes on the wing stands out in Los Angeles.

JJ Redick has made it known that he needs hard-nosed defenders on his team, and he's spoken very highly of Jones before he became the Lakers' coach when he was working with ESPN. If there is one player worth moving their future draft picks for, it's Herb Jones.

Memphis Grizzlies – G Malik Monk (Kings)

Since the offseason, Malik Monk has been on the trade block. As good a sixth man as he is, Monk's three years left on his contract have not been appealing to any team. At some point, a team will look past his contract and want to pick up Monk for his talent on the court. The Memphis Grizzlies could be that team, especially since their offense and backcourt production have been minimal this season.

The best part about a potential deal for Monk is that the Grizzlies wouldn't have to give up all that much. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's contract aligns with Monk's contract, and Memphis could sweeten the deal by adding GG Jackson, who doesn't seem to be in the team's long-term plans. On Sacramento's end, they could add Keon Ellis to this trade as well if the Grizzlies threw in a couple of second-round picks.

In terms of adding Monk, he is the perimeter and bench scorer the Grizzlies haven't had all year. By taking a chance on his contract, Memphis can receive immediate offensive production before looking to flip him again down the line.

Miami Heat – F Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks)

I know we said realistic trade targets only at the very beginning, but if there is one team that makes the most sense for Giannis right now, it's the Miami Heat. Between Andrew Wiggins, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and draft picks, the Heat can put together the best package for Antetokounmpo in the middle of the season. Not to mention, the Heat still have Terry Rozier's $26.6 million salary, which should be able to be traded, yet nobody, including the NBA, has actually answered this question.

Pat Riley and this front office have seemed to be waiting for the biggest stars to become available, which is why they didn't offer all of their assets for Kevin Durant this past summer. Adding Giannis instantly makes the Heat contenders in the East next to the New York Knicks, and he is the type of player worth sacrificing everything for.

Assuming Giannis isn't available, maybe the Heat will make a run at a smaller move for backcourt help like Coby White or Anfernee Simons. Until we know if Miami can go after Antetokounmpo, their trade deadline plans are on hold.

Milwaukee Bucks – F Jerami Grant (Trail Blazers)

Zach LaVine has long been mentioned as a trade target for the Bucks to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the noise surrounding Jerami Grant to Milwaukee has grown since the NBA G League Showcase in Orlando.

The Portland Trail Blazers are open to trading Grant to move off his salary, and he could be an instant No. 2 scoring option next to Giannis. This season, Grant has averaged 20.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game while shooting 38.9 percent from 3-point range.

Unfortunately for the Bucks, Grant is one of their only options outside of LaVine at this year's trade deadline. Teams know the Bucks are desperate, and unless they are seeing something we aren't, there just simply isn't a player on the market that can instantly flip things around, which makes the gamble for Grant or LaVine the only option at this time.

Minnesota Timberwolves – G Coby White (Bulls)

There has been a lot of smoke recently regarding the Minnesota Timberwolves being linked to Bulls guard Coby White. This fit makes a ton of sense, as White is a dynamic scorer who can play either the point guard or shooting guard position, which is the exact type of guard needed next to Anthony Edwards.

The Timberwolves also have a path to making a White trade work by including Mike Conley Jr., Rob Dillingham, and draft assets. Whether or not that would be intriguing enough to the Bulls is a separate conversation, but financially, Minnesota can add White without needing to sacrifice Donte DiVincenzo, allowing them to expand their depth.

New Orleans Pelicans – G Ayo Dosunmu (Bulls)

Another Bulls guard being discussed in trade chatter around the league is Ayo Dosunmu, who will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. Chicago doesn't appear to want to keep both White and Dosunmu, which is why it's very likely that at least one of them will be on the move.

The Pelicans have no reason to be buyers at the trade deadline, but they need to figure out what direction they are going in the backcourt next to Jeremiah Fears. Is Jordan Poole the answer for this team, or could they potentially swing a deal to flip Poole for Dosunmu and Patrick Williams, who is on a long-term contract the Bulls would likely prefer to get out of.

Trading for Dosunmu and potentially keeping him on a team-friendly contract for the next two or three seasons wouldn't be a bad thing for a Pelicans team that has molded their roster around versatile, athletic players.

New York Knicks – C Kevon Looney (Pelicans)

Unless the New York Knicks look to add another backcourt piece at the trade deadline, they will be seeking frontcourt help alongside Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson. This past offseason, the Knicks signed Guerschon Yabusele with the intention of him filling this hole, but that has not occurred.

Kevon Looney signed with the Pelicans in the offseason, yet he hasn't played since Dec. 2 and appears to be out of interim head coach James Borrego's rotation. New Orleans should have no problem trading Looney if they can get a little bit of value, and the Knicks can provide that with second-year guard Pacome Dadiet, a raw 20-year-old guard who has shown flashes of his offensive potential.

The Knicks are emerging as the best team in the East and the favorites to reach the NBA Finals this season. Looney is a proven multi-time champion who would be an excellent addition as a third-string center behind Towns and Robinson.

Oklahoma City Thunder – Draft picks in 2028 and beyond

Anyone who thinks Sam Presti and the Oklahoma City Thunder will make a drastic roster move is fooling themselves. While the Thunder will likely make a move before this season's trade deadline, it will very likely be to consolidate their draft capital and spread it out further into 2028, 2029, and 2030.

Right now, the Thunder are projected to own three first-round picks and a second-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. In 2027, Oklahoma City is projected to have three more first-round picks.

Presti and his front office have a plan for the next five to six years regarding their financial standing, and they will look to spread their draft picks out as a result. This not only opens up optionality for how to continue building their roster through the draft, but it also allows them to continue owning the league's best stockpile of draft assets.

Orlando Magic – F/C Bobby Portis (Bucks)

The Bucks will be making a substantial roster change before the trade deadline, and it's realistic that Bobby Portis will be involved in such a deal. Portis could help a lot of playoff-hopeful teams, and one of those is the Orlando Magic.

Any potential move the Magic make would be a one-year rental, as they face major financial restraints looking ahead to the 2026-27 season. Although Portis is under contract for next season, Orlando could acquire him by utilizing Jonathan Isaac's salary and then look to flip him or someone else in the offseason to save money.

The Magic do not have much forward depth behind Paolo Banchero, which instantly makes Portis a valuable bench player for a team like Orlando.

Philadelphia 76ers – G Keon Ellis (Kings)

Several teams around the league have reached out to the Kings about trading for Keon Ellis, a defensive-minded wing who is on the best deal out of any player before the trade deadline: an expiring $2.3 million contract. The Philadelphia 76ers are $6.9 million over the luxury tax line this season, and it would be a dream for them to move below this mark while also adding a key wing who could aid them defensively.

Trading for Ellis would give the 76ers his Bird Rights, allowing them to exceed the cap next season to keep him. With Quentin Grimes already having one foot out the door after signing his qualifying offer in the offseason, Ellis could wind up taking over his spot in the rotation long-term.

The fact that Ellis is also 25 years old puts him in the same timeline as Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and Jared McCain.

Phoenix Suns – G/F Ochai Agbaji (Raptors)

The Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns have already discussed a trade involving Ochai Agbaji and Nick Richards, which was first reported by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Agbaji is a solid two-way wing in the final year of his contract who could certainly provide value to a playoff hopeful in the West like the Suns.

At the same time, Phoenix is slightly above the tax line, and the Agbaji-Richards swap would push them about $1.5 million over this threshold. It is likely that the Suns will make some sort of change before the trade deadline, but it's unknown at this time whether they will seek bigger upgrades to their roster after a successful start to the year.

Portland Trail Blazers – F Ziaire Williams (Nets)

Portland appears to be in a position to sell rather than buy at the trade deadline this season. Players like Jerami Grant and Robert Williams III find themselves on the trade block as a result. However, should the Blazers look to buy low on wing depth for the future, Ziaire Williams should be a name that appeals to them.

Williams returned to Brooklyn in the offseason on a two-year, $12.5 million contract that contains a team option for the 2026-27 season. His role has decreased this season with the Nets, and he's averaging the seventh-highest minutes on the team. If the Nets had an incentive to trade Williams, they would consider doing so, and the Blazers could utilize his length and two-way abilities immediately on the wing next to Toumani Camara.

We shouldn't expect it to happen, but also keep an eye on Scoot Henderson's future in Portland, as he has not played at all this season due to a torn hamstring, and he is approaching the final year of his rookie contract. Not that the Blazers would move Scoot for Williams, but moving the former top pick and finding another guard to pair with Deni Avdija and Shaedon Sharpe could make a lot of sense, especially if that guy is someone like Coby White.

Sacramento Kings – F Kyle Kuzma (Bucks)

The Kings have no reason to trade for Kyle Kuzma… unless that means they were finally able to move DeMar DeRozan or Zach LaVine and steal a draft pick or two in the process.

Kuzma has been on Sacramento's radar in recent years, and he holds a relationship with Kings' owner Vivek Ranadive due to their involvement in an American professional women's indoor volleyball league called Major League Volleyball (MLV).

In addition to possibly moving LaVine for Kuzma and other assets, this also gives the Kings the ability to possibly flip Kuzma for more either in the offseason or during the 2026-27 trade deadline, since he would be in the final year of his contract by then. This is not a bad contract to get back in a trade, and Kuzma can be a solid bench player for a Kings team with no solid direction right now.

San Antonio Spurs – F Guerschon Yabusele (Knicks)

Victor Wembanyama and Guerschon Yabusele have a strong relationship with one another as a result of their French national team ties. Things have not worked out with Yabu in New York, and Jeremy Sochan has fallen out of the San Antonio Spurs' rotation.

If the Spurs look to move Sochan before this year's trade deadline, Yabusele would be a great addition because of his defensive versatility and ability to play many different positions. Maybe he doesn't crack the nightly rotation and would be utilized for certain scenarios by head coach Mitch Johnson, but his relationship with Wembanyama is intriguing.

Yabusele is also on a very affordable contract that wouldn't present any long-term burden to San Antonio or result in them needing to shake up their roster whatsoever.

Toronto Raptors – G Ben Sheppard (Pacers)

If the Raptors don't pull the trigger on their Agbaji-Richards swap with the Suns, another avenue they could explore is pursuing Pacers guard Ben Sheppard. The former 2023 first-round pick is nothing more than a bench talent in Indianapolis, and he has struggled shooting this season in an elevated role.

Indiana will likely be open to the idea of moving Sheppard for a player like Agbaji, especially since the Pacers are likely to end up with a top-five pick in the 2026 draft. Ultimately, Sheppard would lose his spot anyway, so replacing him with Agbaji, who is on an expiring contract, gives the Pacers flexibility.

From Toronto's point of view, Sheppard has always been perceived as a 3-point threat, and he could benefit from a new scenario. Another name to keep an eye on for the Raptors, especially if they want frontcourt help, is Magic center Goga Bitadze.

Utah Jazz – F Corey Kispert (Wizards)

Although the Utah Jazz have taken a step forward and want to be a competitive team this season, they need to be careful since their 2026 first-round pick is top-eight protected and currently owned by the Thunder. To retain their pick, the Jazz will need to finish inside the bottom eight of the standings this season.

Looking ahead, the Jazz could take this opportunity before the trade deadline to target a player for the future — someone like Corey Kispert.

While he has not played much this season due to a fractured right thumb, Kispert is a 3-point specialist and a natural shooting threat on the wing. The Jazz are a poor 3-point shooting team and will need this mold of player alongside Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George moving forward. Kyle Anderson, Brice Sensabaugh, and 2-3 second-round picks appear to be what Kispert's value would be on the trade market at this time.

Washington Wizards – F Zion Williamson (Pelicans)

It shouldn't shock anyone that Will Dawkins is being very patient as the leader of the Washington Wizards' front office, especially since he came from the Sam Presti front-office tree. Dawkins and the Wizards are focused on developing their youth, and they have been willing to take on veteran players on bad contracts over the last two seasons.

Could that next veteran player on a big contract that nobody wants be Zion Williamson?

The former first-overall pick's time in New Orleans is certainly up in the air at this point due to his injury history, which is a shame because when Zion is on the floor, he's easily a top-25 talent in the NBA. Williamson is still only 25 years old, and perhaps he's worth taking a chance on from Washington's point of view, especially since he has clauses in his contract that allow his team to void his contract.