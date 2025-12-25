The future of one of college football’s most iconic rivalries remains uncertain, and former USC Trojans' field general and Heisman winner Matt Leinart has stepped into the conversation with a strong defense of his alma mater’s position.

USC and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, longtime rivals dating back to World War II, currently have no games scheduled beyond the 2025 season, a development that has frustrated fans on both sides.

Leinart addressed the backlash directly on social media, urging patience and trust in USC’s leadership. He contextualized the pause by pointing to other historic rivalries that have gone dormant.

“Call me lame but I’m going to trust a school that’s produced more Heisman winners than anyone else in history and 11 National Championships to do what’s right for the program,” Leinart posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Texas and A&M played forever and then they didn’t. Same with Utah and BYU. It was a bummer but the world didn’t end. Here’s hoping this is a momentary pause just like those. Fight on and Merry Christmas.”

The rivalry’s pause is closely tied to the evolving College Football Playoff landscape. Notre Dame has reportedly entered a memorandum of understanding with the CFP beginning in 2026 that guarantees the Fighting Irish a playoff berth if they finish in the top 12 of the rankings. That agreement complicated scheduling discussions, particularly from USC’s perspective.

According to Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times, USC attempted to find a workaround. Kartje reported that the Trojans were willing to continue the rivalry annually but proposed moving the game to Week 0, believing late-season rivalry losses are viewed more harshly by the CFP committee.

“USC and Notre Dame were close to announcing a continuation of their rivalry earlier this season, a source told LA Times. USC was ready to compromise and play the ’26 game in November. But then USC learned of ND’s agreement w/ the CFP to have a guaranteed spot if in the top 12,” Kartje posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The breakdown sparked widespread outrage online, especially after confirmation that the two programs could not reach an extension beyond 2025. While Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua previously stated both schools wanted the series to continue.

The pause reflects a broader tension in modern college football, where playoff positioning increasingly shapes tradition. Whether this separation becomes permanent or merely a temporary detour, voices like Leinart’s suggest hope remains that USC and Notre Dame will eventually find their way back to one another on the field.