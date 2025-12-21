The Toronto Raptors have been one of the surprise teams of the NBA season. They are currently 17-12 and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, but they soared as high as the No. 2 seed not long ago. After an earlier nine-game winning streak, Toronto has lost five of their last seven games. They aren't a perfect team, and they might need to make a trade to end their recent skid, and in order to truly contend in a conference that is more wide open than it has been in years.

The Raptors' biggest weakness is arguably their 3-point shooting. In an era known for the deep ball, Toronto ranks 26th in 3-point attempts per game with 32.8. The Raptors' financial state may prevent them from making a blockbuster trade, but they could make a deal with the Golden State Warriors for Moses Moody.

Raptors' trade proposal for Moses Moody

Raptors receive: Moses Moody, two second-round picks

Warriors receive: Ochai Agbaji, Gradey Dick

Many fans thought that the Raptors' core wouldn't translate to contention, but so far, the results have been better than expected. Toronto has plenty of length and defense. They've also done well in the playmaking department, as their 29.6 assists per game are the third-most in the NBA. The team's passing expertise would be enhanced with more 3-point threats.

Moody is inside the top 50 in the entire NBA in 3-point attempts with six per game. He knocks in his shots from beyond the arc at a 37.7% rate. Not only would Moody's catch-and-shoot ability play well in Toronto, but he still has the size and defensive prowess that the Raptors covet.

The Raptors' top six have produced quite well this year. RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, and Immanuel Quickley combine for 76.7 points per game. Jakob Poeltl is still a solid rebounding and shot-blocking threat, too, and Sandro Mamukelashvili has taken a leap forward in Toronto. The Raptors' offense thrives when the backup big man is on the floor.

None of the depth after these top six has been particularly impressive, though, outside of maybe Jamal Shead. The Raptors have drafted a number of players who were supposed to contribute as 3-and-D role players in recent years, but most of them haven't panned out as expected. Collin Murray-Boyles is having a solid rookie season, but Ochai Agbaji, Gradey Dick, and Ja'Kobi Walter can all be considered disappointments.

Agbaji is only shooting 17.2% from deep, and Dick is at 32.1% on his 3-point shots. The Raptors might be ready to cut their losses in exchange for a role player who can help in a postseason push. With Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton out for the season, anyone can make a deep playoff run in the East. Moody isn't necessarily a game-breaking player, but he can give the Raptors the boost they need.

Would the Warriors trade Moses Moody?

The Warriors drafted Jonathan Kuminga and Moody in the lottery of the 2021 NBA Draft. The two were expected to blend the end of the Warriors dynasty with optimism for the future. While both players did win a championship, their careers have been more often marred by limited on-court opportunities and trade rumors.

Moody did recently sign a contract extension, but the Warriors might need to go all in on one more championship push before Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler aren't capable of competing at the highest level anymore. The Warriors are old, which has led to injury and depth issues this year. In this deal, they trade one recent first-rounder who has underperformed for two.

Neither Agbaji nor Dick are starting-caliber players, but they are both worthy of rotation minutes. With Green's ability to get his teammates involved and the gravity that is Curry's offensive game, both Agbaji and Dick could improve with a change of scenery. The Warriors made a big move last season when they traded for Butler. A blockbuster deal like that likely won't happen again, but the Warriors should be willing to make a move on the margins that could help Curry and Green try to win one more championship.