California football and Hawaii became the Christmas Eve entertainment on the gridiron. Even during a time Cal builds its first Tosh Lupoi led coaching staff. Except a Golden Bears wide receiver delivered the most electrifying moment — on a backflip.

Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele returned to his native state for the Sheraton Hawaii Bowl. “JKS” unleashed a wicked bomb to Jacob De Jesus for the game's opening touchdown from 41 yards out.

But the diminutive running back/wide receiver got fans energized with his next end zone stunt after the TD:

JKS threw a dime with the defender in his face 🤯@CalFootball

De Jesus ended up nearing 100 receiving yards before the fourth quarter against the Rainbow Warriors. He arrived as a prized College Football Transfer Portal addition — who even scored against Cal in the 2024 LA Bowl with UNLV.

Cal vs. Hawaii featuring reunion angles

The 2025 Hawaii Bowl ended up becoming a reunion of sorts. And not just limited to Cal's prized true freshman quarterback.

Golden Bears interim head coach Nick Rolovich has familiarity with the venue and opponent — as he once led Hawaii. “Rolo” went 28-27 overall on the island and guided three bowl appearances. Ironically, all three postseason nods ended in the very bowl game he coached Cal in on Wednesday. Rolovich went 2-1 in the Hawaii Bowl with the ‘Bows.

He ultimately left Hawaii following a 10-5 campaign in 2019 and accepted the job at Washington State. That stay, however, became truncated amid his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccination per mandated state of Washington rules.

The Bay Area native Rolovich, though, has made a new permanent home in Berkeley. Lupoi opted to retain Rolovich on his incoming 2025 coaching staff — agreeing to a two-year deal on Dec. 11. The move also benefits the further development of Sagapolutele.

Cal led 21-13 during the third quarter of the bowl game against the 8-4 representatives from the Mountain West Conference.