With the NBA Cup in the rearview mirror after the New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in the championship game, the league as a whole turns its attention to ushering in 2026 on the right foot in the NBA power rankings. Well, that certainly hasn't been the case for many top teams as of late, especially for the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, and Toronto Raptors.

At the same time, the Knicks and Spurs continue to trend in a positive direction, as do the Philadelphia 76ers, who may finally be starting to find their groove and are separating themselves from the middle tier in the Eastern Conference.

Since their 9-8 start to the season with Joel Embiid and Paul George missing a ton of time, the 76ers have seen their two stars return to the court and help the team on both sides of the floor. Philadelphia has won seven of its last 10 games, and it is now just a half-game behind the Boston Celtics for third place in the East.

Even though the Detroit Pistons and Knicks have created a buffer for themselves from the rest of the East, with everyone else bunched up in the standings, the Sixers have certainly taken a step in the right direction.

Over their last 10 games, the 76ers have lost three games by single digits. One was an eight-point overtime loss to the Atlanta Hawks, and another was a three-point road loss to the Hawks. Philadelphia's other loss was by four at home to the Lakers, who received 60 combined points from LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

During this successful span, the 76ers have ranked fourth in defensive rating, and their ability to control the pace of play has helped them overcome their early-season mishaps.

As long as Tyrese Maxey continues to play like a top-five guard in the NBA, the 76ers will continue to achieve and move up the NBA power rankings. Then again, as some teams rise, others stall out and struggle. That is what's currently happening to the Lakers, Rockets, and Raptors, three teams that found themselves reaching the knockout round of the NBA Cup.

The Lakers have struggled on offense without Austin Reaves, the Rockets can't seem to close out games as of late, and the Raptors have been one of the worst offensive teams in the NBA since the start of December.

How far have each of these teams fallen in the latest power rankings, and will they be able to get back on track entering the final full week of 2025? Here's where every team ranks with the start of 2026 upon us.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (-)

2025-26 Record: 25-3 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. LAC (W21), at MIN (L5)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. MEM (12/22), at SAS (12/23), vs. SAS (12/25), vs. PHI (12/28)

The Oklahoma City Thunder suffered another loss this past week, putting them at 25-3 this season. That means the Thunder are right on pace to win 73 games this season and tie the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors' record. Whether or not Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his squad actually break this record is the big question surrounding the Thunder this season, but that's not what this group is focused on.

“We don’t openly talk about it as being our main goal for this season, but it’s impossible to escape all the noise surrounding it,” Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell told ClutchPoints recently. “We are honestly just focused on winning, and if this record comes with that, so be it. We know we are capable of winning every game, which is why that record is certainly in the discussion for how this season can play out for us.

“Obviously, we know those records are there, but we're really focused on getting better as a team. If we can go break those records, cool. But our main focus is on every single game.”

Back-to-back matchups with the San Antonio Spurs, whom this group lost to in the NBA Cup semifinals, approach this week, including what appears to be the game of the day on Christmas.

2. New York Knicks (-)

2025-26 Record: 20-8 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. SAS (W11)*, at IND (W1), vs. PHI (L9), vs. MIA (W7)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at MIN (12/23), vs. CLE (12/25), at ATL (12/27)

*NBA Cup Championship Game

Fresh off their NBA Cup championship, the Knicks haven't seemed to lose a step. Although New York fell 116-107 to the 76ers on Friday for their first home loss since Nov. 12, the Knicks and Jalen Brunson continue to look like the best in the East.

Over his last four games, including the NBA Cup championship against San Antonio, Brunson has averaged 29.8 points, 8.0 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the floor. He also scored a season-high 47 points in 38 minutes against the Miami Heat on Sunday.

Mike Brown has been campaigning for Brunson to be included in the MVP dialogue this season, and the Knicks' star is certainly backing up his head coach's declaration with his recent performances. The Knicks will finish 2025 with four of their next five games on the road — their only home game being against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas Day.

3. San Antonio Spurs (+1)

2025-26 Record: 21-7 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. NYK (L11)*, vs. WAS (W25), at ATL (W28), at WAS (W11)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. OKC (12/23), at OKC (12/25), vs. UTA (12/27)

*NBA Cup Championship Game

All eyes were on how the Spurs would respond to their loss in the NBA Cup championship game. Despite playing two of their three games this past week against the Washington Wizards, the Spurs delivered in a big way, winning all three of their games by a combined 64 points.

Offensively, San Antonio has scored at least 119 points in five of their last seven games, including their matchup with the Knicks in Las Vegas, and Mitch Johnson's team has seemed to figure things out offensively when Victor Wembanyama isn't in the game.

This team is obviously better with Wembanyama, but when he's not available, all three of De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Devin Vassell have looked very comfortable leading this team. The Spurs have a deep roster with young talents who are still growing and have yet to put together their best performances this season. It is not hard to look at the Spurs and see a real contender.

4. Denver Nuggets (-1)

2025-26 Record: 20-7 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. HOU (W3/OT), vs. ORL (W11), vs. HOU (L14)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. UTA (12/22), at DAL (12/23), vs. MIN (12/25), at ORL (12/27)

After defeating the Rockets by three points in overtime to begin the week, the Denver Nuggets have fallen a spot in the NBA power rankings after losing by 14 points at home to Houston on Saturday. Shots simply weren't falling for Denver in this game, as Nikola Jokic was the only starter who really found a groove with 25 points in the loss.

This loss to Houston snapped the Nuggets' six-game win streak, their second such streak this season.

Although the Nuggets are just 8-5 at home this season, they have gone 12-2 on the road. The good news for Denver is that after hosting Utah on Monday and Minnesota on Christmas Day, they will embark on a seven-game road trip against Eastern Conference teams.

5. Detroit Pistons (-)

2025-26 Record: 22-6 | Last Week's Schedule: at BOS (W7), at DAL (L2/OT), vs. CHA (W26)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at POR (12/22), at SAC (12/23), at UTA (12/26), at LAC (12/28)

The Detroit Pistons remain inside the top five of the NBA power rankings even after losing 116-114 in overtime against the Dallas Mavericks because of the way they fought back in this game. After trailing by 18 points in the second half, Cade Cunningham and this team battled back to force overtime and almost steal a win in Dallas.

It was quite a remarkable comeback for the Pistons, especially considering that they shot just 38.5 percent from the floor and 18.2 percent from 3-point range, arguably their worst offensive performance of the season.

All five of the Pistons' games to close out 2025 are on the road against the West. Only one of these games against the Lakers, though, will be against a team with a winning record.

6. Minnesota Timberwolves (+3)

2025-26 Record: 19-10 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MEM (L6), vs. OKC (W5), vs. MIL (W3)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. NYK (12/23), at DEN (12/25), vs. BKN (12/27)

It seems like the Minnesota Timberwolves only know how to play in close games, as five of their last seven games have come down to the final few possessions in the fourth quarter. That is what happened in their 116-110 loss at home to the Memphis Grizzlies to begin the week, and that's what happened in their 112-107 electrifying win over the Thunder on Friday.

This was a huge win for Minnesota to not only prove to everyone that they are the same team that has reached the Western Conference Finals in back-to-back years but also prove to themselves that they are a contending threat.

Anthony Edwards was fantastic in this game with 26 points and 11 rebounds, but his triple with roughly 37 seconds left, followed by two insane defensive stands against Gilgeous-Alexander resulting in both a block and a steal, is why Edwards is an All-NBA performer.

The Timberwolves are right on the cusp of the top five in the NBA power rankings, and they can get there should they continue their success against New York and Denver.

7. Boston Celtics (+1)

2025-26 Record: 17-11 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DET (L7), vs. MIA (W13), at TOR (W16)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. IND (12/22), at IND (12/26), at POR (12/28)

Back-to-back double-digit wins after two straight losses have to make the Boston Celtics feel good heading into a week where they will play the Indiana Pacers twice, followed by the struggling Portland Trail Blazers.

Since starting the season 5-7, Boston has won 12 of their last 16 games and is right behind the Thunder for the best record in the NBA during this stretch. As the Celtics continue to play well and sit near the top of the East standings, the noise surrounding Jayson Tatum's potential end-of-season return keeps getting louder.

8. Los Angeles Lakers (-2)

2025-26 Record: 19-8 | Last Week's Schedule: at UTA (W8), at LAC (L15)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at PHX (12/23), vs. HOU (12/25), vs. SAC (12/28)

Without Austin Reaves on the court, the Lakers have looked predictable on offense, and they've had a hard time receiving consistent production outside of LeBron James and Luka Doncic. That was evident in the team's 103-88 loss to the LA Clippers, this group's worst performance of the season offensively.

The Lakers were also only able to survive going to Salt Lake City and coming away with a win thanks to Doncic's 45-point, 14-assist, and 11-rebound triple-double.

After inching closer to the top five, the Lakers now find themselves trending down inside the top 10 of the NBA power rankings and looking to get back on track with a key Christmas Day matchup against Kevin Durant and the Rockets.

9. Houston Rockets (-2)

2025-26 Record: 17-9 | Last Week's Schedule: at DEN (L3/OT), at NOP (L5/OT), at DEN (W14), at SAC (L1/OT)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at LAC (12/23), at LAL (12/25), vs. CLE (12/27)

Speaking of Durant, his team continues to struggle in close games. Three of Houston's four games went to overtime this past week, and they lost all of them, two of which were to bottom-tier teams in the power rankings, like the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings.

Overall, the Rockets are now 1-4 in overtime games this season, their only win being a 117-113 OT victory over the Orlando Magic on Nov. 16.

Although the Rockets have gone from third to sixth place in the West in a matter of games, very rarely has this team been blown out this season. Houston remains ranked fourth in both offensive and defensive rating, making them and the Thunder the only teams to rank inside the top five of both advanced metrics this year.

10. Philadelphia 76ers (+2)

2025-26 Record: 16-11 | Last Week's Schedule: at NYK (W9), vs. DAL (W7)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. BKN (12/23), at CHI (12/26), at OKC (12/28)

The Sixers find themselves as one of the biggest risers in this week's edition of the NBA power rankings, and that is because they are finally looking whole. Both Embiid and George have been back on the floor, and we have seen glimpses of this team's full potential, especially on defense, when everyone plays.

A win over New York was definitely a statement win by the 76ers, especially considering that they led most of this game and didn't let the Knicks back into this one in the fourth, even though Brunson and Mikal Bridges were hitting some tough shots.

Philadelphia has a chance to continue building on its success with four of its next five games against teams with a losing record. The lone game against a team with a winning record is against the Thunder, who are an NBA-best 25-3 this season.

11. Orlando Magic (-1)

2025-26 Record: 16-12 | Last Week's Schedule: at DEN (L11), at UTA (W1/OT)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at GSW (12/22), at POR (12/23), vs. CHA (12/26), vs. DEN (12/27)

If it weren't for Desmond Bane, the Orlando Magic would've lost in overtime to the Utah Jazz, and they would've been on a three-game losing streak. The Magic are just 3-3 over their last six games, and the main reason for this group's inconsistent play as of late is due to injuries piling up once again.

Franz Wagner is out with his high ankle sprain, and now Jalen Suggs is sidelined with a hip injury he suffered during the NBA Cup. All the pressure to keep things afloat now falls on Paolo Banchero and Bane.

The good news for Orlando is that they rank 10th in both offensive and defensive rating this season, joining the Thunder, Rockets, Spurs, Timberwolves, and Pistons as the only teams in the league who can say this.

12. Toronto Raptors (-1)

2025-26 Record: 17-13 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIA (W10), at MIL (W6), vs. BOS (L16), at BKN (L15)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at MIA (12/23), at WAS (12/26), vs. GSW (12/28)

Things are starting to go from bad to worse for the Toronto Raptors, as this team has lost eight of its last 11 games, including two straight after falling 96-81 to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

The Raptors, who were once inside the top 10 of the NBA power rankings, are now teeter-tottering with disaster, especially since their offense has fallen apart through the weeks.

It will be very interesting to see what happens with the Raptors over their next handful of games, as these results could paint the picture for whether Toronto will look to pull off a big move before this year's trade deadline.

13. Phoenix Suns (-)

2025-26 Record: 15-13 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. GSW (W1), at GSW (L3)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. LAL (12/23), at NOP (12/26), at NOP (12/27)

The Phoenix Suns got bailed out on a late foul call in the final seconds in their first matchup against Golden State, and they ran out of time in their second game on Saturday night in San Francisco. A split of these two games is still good for the Suns, as they remain a half-game ahead of the Warriors in the West standings.

Devin Booker is back for the Suns, and he has led the team in scoring in each of his last three games. Jalen Green should also be returning from his hamstring injury relatively soon, so we will get our first look at Phoenix being at full strength.

Until then, it's hard to envision this team being anything more than what we have already seen this year, a hard-nosed group that doesn't back down from any challenge.

14. Miami Heat (-)

2025-26 Record: 15-14 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. TOR (L10), at BKN (W11), at BOS (L13), at NYK (L7)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. TOR (12/23), at ATL (12/26), vs. IND (12/27)

Tyler Herro has missed six of the Miami Heat's last seven games, and the team has gone 1-6 in this stretch. Although the Heat were able to end their five-game losing streak against Brooklyn, this team's struggles are notable.

Before scoring 125 points against the Knicks on Sunday, the Heat were averaging just 107.1 points per game during their recent skid. Herro being sidelined has a lot to do with this, but the Heat's overall lack of depth behind Bam Adebayo, Norman Powell, and Herro is being tested.

These next two games against Toronto and Atlanta are very important not only for the Heat's mentality but also for their position in the East standings. Another loss to the Raptors would put Miami in a bad spot to secure the season's tiebreaker against their Eastern Conference rivals.

15. Golden State Warriors (+2)

2025-26 Record: 14-15 | Last Week's Schedule: at PHX (L1), vs. PHX (W3)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. ORL (12/22), vs. DAL (12/25), at TOR (12/28)

It seems like every week we have the discussion of whether the Warriors are finally finding their footing or not. After all, it's been one step forward, two back for Golden State since their 4-1 start to the year.

Stephen Curry appears to be fully healthy after missing some games with his quad contusion, and Steve Kerr shortening his rotations seems to send a clear message as to how the Warriors plan to enter the trade season.

Jonathan Kuminga's days with the organization are numbered, and with Buddy Hield falling out of the lineup, it seems his contract could be utilized by the Warriors' front office to make another substantial upgrade. Time is ticking for the Warriors, as this team can't afford to sit back and wait any longer.

16. Cleveland Cavaliers (-)

2025-26 Record: 15-14 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHI (L16), vs. CHI (L11)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. CHA (12/22), vs. NOP (12/23), at NYK (12/25), at HOU (12/27)

The Cleveland Cavaliers have hit a new low point this season, losing three straight games and eight of their last 11 overall. Obviously, injuries continue to plague the Cavs' chances of finding success, but this group's inability to keep its opponents out of the paint has been concerning.

This “core four” of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen has played just four games together this season, and it doesn't appear as if their fifth game together is coming any time soon, since Mobley is out with a calf injury.

Tensions are rising in Cleveland, and this group desperately needs to kick things into a higher gear entering 2026 if they are to be taken seriously in the East.

17. Memphis Grizzlies (+3)

2025-26 Record: 13-15 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAC (W18), at MIN (W6), vs. WAS (L8)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at OKC (12/22), at UTA (12/23), vs. MIL (12/26), at WAS (12/28)

A solid win on the road against Minneapolis was immediately diminished by an eight-point loss to the Washington Wizards at home. Still, the Memphis Grizzlies are moving up the NBA power rankings this week because of other teams' misfortunes and mishaps.

Their win over the Timberwolves marked the first time the Grizzlies had defeated a team with a winning record since their 114-113 win over the Suns on Oct. 29.

After a battle with OKC on Monday night, the Grizzlies will play three straight games against teams ranking inside the bottom 10 of the NBA power rankings.

18. Chicago Bulls (+4)

2025-26 Record: 13-15 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CLE (W16), at CLE (W11), at ATL (W2)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at ATL (12/23), vs. PHI (12/26), vs. MIL (12/27)

If there was any week for the Chicago Bulls to get back on track, it was this past one with two matchups against Cleveland, followed by back-to-back games against the Hawks, one of which begins this week. That is exactly what the Bulls did, as they went 3-0 and swept the Cavs in their mini-series.

The Bulls are back in business after winning four of their last five games, and their offense has been among the best in the league during this stretch, averaging 129.6 points per game.

More opportunities approach for Billy Donovan's crew, as a home game right after Christmas against Philadelphia gives Chicago another chance to rise in the rankings.

19. Atlanta Hawks (-4)

2025-26 Record: 15-15 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHA (L7), vs. SAS (L28), vs. CHI (L2)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. CHI (12/23), vs. MIA (12/26), vs. NYK (12/27)

The Atlanta Hawks have yet to win a game since Trae Young returned from his knee sprain, and now the Hawks are back at .500 for the first time since early November.

While Young's return is definitely vital for the Hawks' overall success, Kristaps Porzingis remains sidelined with his mystery illness. Porzingis' absence has really impacted Atlanta, as they do not have any frontcourt depth outside of Onyeka Okongwu, and Jalen Johnson has been tasked with doing everything for this team.

Porzingis has really been missed defensively, as the Hawks rank 18th in defensive rating.

20. Utah Jazz (-1)

2025-26 Record: 10-17 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DAL (W7/OT), vs. LAL (L8), vs. ORL (L1/OT)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at DEN (12/22), vs. MEM (12/23), vs. DET (12/26), at SAS (12/27)

Keyonte George is beginning to turn into a star for the Utah Jazz, as the 22-year-old guard has averaged 27.5 points, 7.0 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the floor and 41.4 percent from 3-point range since the start of December.

As a result, the Utah Jazz have won four of their last eight games, with George taking over as the team's leading scorer over their last four games.

Utah's offense ranks seventh in the NBA since the start of December, and this includes missing Lauri Markkanen in three of their last five games. Do not sleep on the Jazz, as this has been one of the surprise teams of the 2025-26 season thus far. This team almost beat the Lakers, and it took a Desmond Bane game-winner for the Magic to win in Utah.

21. Dallas Mavericks (-3)

2025-26 Record: 11-18 | Last Week's Schedule: at UTA (L7/OT), vs. DET (W2/OT), at PHI (L7)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at NOP (12/22), vs. DEN (12/23), at GSW (12/25), at SAC (12/27)

Cooper Flagg is finally starting to look like the first-overall pick, and he's been playing at an All-Star level for the Dallas Mavericks as of late. The rookie forward just turned 19 years old on Sunday, and that was after he recorded his fourth straight game with at least 20 points.

His best performance of the season came during this stretch, as Flagg had a career-high 42 points in a 140-133 overtime loss to the Jazz. Flagg's 42 points were the most by an 18-year-old in NBA history, passing LeBron James' 37 points in 2003, according to the Mavericks.

One of the main reasons the Mavs have won six of their last nine games is because of Flagg's performances, and the team will continue to lean on him next to Anthony Davis heading into the new year.

22. Milwaukee Bucks (-1)

2025-26 Record: 11-18 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. TOR (L6), at MIN (L3)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at IND (12/23), at MEM (12/26), at CHI (12/27)

Once again, the Milwaukee Bucks find themselves on a three-game losing streak, and their recent win over the Celtics didn't create any momentum despite their two losses this past week coming by a combined nine points to Toronto and Minnesota.

The Bucks have not won a road game since Nov. 10, and this team continues to sink in the East standings with Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined. Amid all the trade speculation surrounding Giannis, he has continued to signal that he is staying in Milwaukee, and he was recently seen at practice wearing his uniform.

Until Giannis is back, though, it's hard to look at the Bucks and think they can be threatening.

23. Portland Trail Blazers (+1)

2025-26 Record: 12-16 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. SAC (W1/OT), at SAC (W5)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. DET (12/22), vs. ORL (12/23), vs. LAC (12/26), vs. BOS (12/28)

After losing six of seven games, the Portland Trail Blazers have won three straight for the first time since the end of October. Granted, their overtime win over the Sacramento Kings came in controversial fashion, and their other two wins over the Warriors and Kings were each by five points.

Wins are wins, and the Blazers have a little bit of momentum on their side at the end of 2025.

Deni Avdija has been sensational this season, averaging 25.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game this season. While the Blazers have a losing record, it would be a travesty if Avdija wasn't named an All-Star.

24. Los Angeles Clippers (+1)

2025-26 Record: 7-21 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MEM (L18), at OKC (L21), vs. LAL (W15)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. HOU (12/23), at POR (12/26), vs. DET (12/28)

The LA Clippers got their biggest win of the season on Saturday when they defeated the Lakers 103-88. Although the Clippers still have some offensive problems to sort through with their trade rumors heating up, this was LA's best defensive performance of the year.

Unfortunately for the Clippers, this win came at a price, as starting center Ivica Zubac suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain and will miss several weeks. Time is running out for LA to save its season, and everything gets a lot more difficult without Zubac on the court.

25. Brooklyn Nets (+1)

2025-26 Record: 8-19 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIA (L11), vs. TOR (W15)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at PHI (12/23), at MIN (12/27)

Jordi Fernandez and his staff have done an excellent job of getting the most out of this young Brooklyn Nets squad, who have surprisingly won four of their last seven games. The Nets have picked up half their wins this season since December started, and they rank second in defensive rating during this stretch.

The only team ranked higher than them defensively this month has been the Thunder, so that's certainly something for the Nets to hang their heads high about.

Six of the Nets' next seven games will be against teams with a winning record, and this team has only one win over teams with a winning record this season.

26. Charlotte Hornets (-3)

2025-26 Record: 9-19 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ATL (W7), at DET (L26)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at CLE (12/22), vs. WAS (12/23), at ORL (12/26)

Like the Nets, Charlotte has been very competitive as of late, and that is because this group is finally whole.

LaMelo Ball is back on the court for the Charlotte Hornets, and Kon Knueppel has continued his hot streak scoring the basketball, as he's been this team's leading scorer over their last four games.

Wins over Cleveland and Atlanta definitely give the Hornets a lot of confidence, and they are just four games back from the Bulls for the final play-in spot in the East.

The Hornets can make up more ground in the standings with road games against Cleveland and Orlando this week, followed by two games against Milwaukee on their schedule.

27. New Orleans Pelicans (+3)

2025-26 Record: 7-22 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. HOU (W5/OT), vs. IND (W19)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. DAL (12/22), at CLE (12/23), vs. PHX (12/26), vs. PHX (12/27)

All of a sudden, the New Orleans Pelicans have seemed to find something. After being ranked #30 in last week's NBA power rankings and losing seven straight games, the Pelicans are on a four-game win streak, the second-longest active win streak in the league behind only the Spurs, who have won six straight, not including the NBA Cup championship game.

Zion Williamson coming off the bench has actually made the Pelicans better, and their offense is clicking right now.

During this four-game span, the Pels are averaging 129.5 points per game and shooting 50.4 percent from the floor. It will be interesting to see if this win streak is simply a glitch in the matrix or if New Orleans can start being competitive against the likes of Dallas, Cleveland, and Phoenix this upcoming week.

28. Sacramento Kings (-)

2025-26 Record: 7-22 | Last Week's Schedule: at POR (L1/OT), vs. POR (L5), vs. HOU (W1/OT)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. DET (12/23), vs. DAL (12/27), at LAL (12/28)

Somehow, the Sacramento Kings pulled out a win in overtime against Houston late on Sunday night. Many people probably missed this game, as they were already in bed sleeping and not worrying about the Rockets losing.

This win doesn't really change anything for the Kings, as it simply ended their five-game losing streak. As a result, the Kings can start another losing streak on Tuesday night against Detroit.

The Kings have won back-to-back games only once this season, and they find themselves tied with New Orleans for the worst record in the Western Conference.

29. Indiana Pacers (-2)

2025-26 Record: 6-22 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. NYK (L1), at NOP (L19)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at BOS (12/22), vs. MIL (12/23), vs. BOS (12/26), at MIA (12/27)

Rick Carlisle remains one win away from No. 1,000 for his career, and yet his Indiana Pacers squad continues to fall short of celebrating their head coach. However, the Pacers came close to beating the Knicks before Brunson hit the game-winning shot.

A brutal stretch now approaches for Indiana, as five of its six games to close out 2025 are against teams with a winning record.

30. Washington Wizards (-1)

2025-26 Record: 5-22 | Last Week's Schedule: at SAS (L25), at MEM (W8), vs. SAS (L11)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at CHA (12/23), vs. TOR (12/26), vs. MEM (12/28)

The Washington Wizards continue to have the worst record in the NBA despite pulling off a surprise win over Memphis this past week.

This team has not won back-to-back games all year, and their best chance to do so over the course of the 82-game schedule may be on Tuesday when they visit Charlotte.