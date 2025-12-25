The New York Jets finalized a late-season roster move Wednesday that signals a clear shift in organizational priorities as the franchise transitions into evaluation mode with two weeks left in the NFL regular season.

The team officially placed quarterback Justin Fields on injured reserve, ending his 2025 season and opening a roster spot that was quickly used to claim defensive back Christopher Smith off waivers. Sitting with a 3-12 record on the season, the move reflects New York’s focus on long-term assessment rather than short-term results as the season winds down.

Fields had missed three consecutive games while dealing with a lingering knee injury. Head coach Aaron Glenn acknowledged earlier this week that the recovery timeline was not progressing quickly enough to justify keeping the quarterback on the active roster. Moving Fields to injured reserve allows the organization to protect roster flexibility while continuing to evaluate depth across multiple positions.

The waiver claim adds a young defensive option to a secondary that has experienced constant turnover throughout the year. Smith, a 2023 fifth-round pick, became available after being waived by the Los Angeles Rams and now joins the Jets without the team surrendering any draft capital. The move presents a low-risk opportunity to evaluate a developmental defensive back over the final stretch of the season.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero confirmed the transaction on X (formerly known as Twitter) while explaining how the open roster spot created by Fields’ injury designation was used to add defensive depth.

“The Jets claimed DB Christopher Smith off waivers from the Rams and officially placed QB Justin Fields on injured reserve.”

With Fields sidelined, undrafted rookie Brady Cook is expected to continue starting under center as the Jets prepare to face the New England Patriots on Sunday. The decision reflects a broader organizational direction under general manager Darren Mougey, emphasizing evaluation and long-term planning as the season concludes and attention shifts toward the offseason.