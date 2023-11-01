On Monday night, it was announced that the Philadelphia 76ers were trading disgruntled star James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers for a package including draft picks and role players from the Clips bench. The move marked the third time in recent memory that Harden had essentially complained his way to a trade, with the Sixers being the latest organization to find out just how quickly things can go awry when the future Hall-of-Famer becomes discontented.

One person who was not a fan of Harden's antics as of late was NBA insider Chris Broussard, who went overboard on his criticism of Harden on FS1's First Things First by using a derogatory remark to question Harden's intelligence.

Chris Broussard is getting a ton of kickback for saying these comments on live TV. Some fans are calling for Chris to be suspended. You can notice how uncomfortable Kevin Wildes is during the segment. pic.twitter.com/qQFQqmITQg — uSTADIUM App (@uSTADIUM) October 31, 2023

The remark drew a surprised expression from Broussard's cohost Kevin Wildes. Broussard quickly walked back the comment and apologized second later, noting that he recently had a family member who dealt with a development disability pass away.

It's unclear at this juncture whether FS1 will issue any statement or discipline for Chris Broussard following the unfortunate remark. As for the Sixers, the team will now move forward without the services of the man who led the entire NBA assists in 2022-23. The move would figure to open up possibly an even bigger role for combo guard Tyrese Maxey, who has looked like a legitimate number two option for reigning MVP Joel Embiid through the first few games of the season.

The Clippers, meanwhile, add a bona fide floor general to an already talented roster that features Kawhi Leonard and Paul George still playing at an elite level.