The James Harden trade that the world has waited four months and change for finally happened late Monday night. The Philadelphia 76ers traded Harden, PJ Tucker and Filip Petrusev to the Los Angeles Clippers for a package that includes KJ Martin, Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris Sr., Robert Covington, two future first-round picks, two second-round picks and a 2029 first-round pick swap. One of the first-round picks will be an unprotected first-round pick from the Clippers in 2028, and the other is a protected 2026 first-rounder from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

This trade was a long time coming. The Clippers were really the only team in the running to acquire Harden, and he made clear from the moment he opted into his contract and requested a trade that being sent to LA was his preference. The Clippers needed a guard who could not only facilitate shots for Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, but also play alongside them and stretch the floor. The Sixers needed a package for Harden in return that could keep them in playoff contention while maintaining future salary flexibility and re-stocking their ballast of trade assets.

Though the team didn't get a star in return, Philadelphia has position itself really well to land one in the near future. That dynamic is what makes them one of the winners and not losers in yet another blockbuster trade involving James Harden.

Winner: Philadelphia 76ers

No one is going to mistake KJ Martin or Nicolas Batum for stars, but the Sixers have enough cap space to sign at least one star and possibly two next summer. Philadelphia will have roughly $55.67 million in cap space heading into free agency next summer as things stand after the Harden trade, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

Here is the 76ers cap ledger for 2024-25. It is important to note that all their free agents except for Tyrese Maxey would need to be renounced to create room. Philadelphia has until today to decide on the Jaden Springer $4M team option. pic.twitter.com/KkqagLPEvw — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) October 31, 2023

If the Sixers want to cash their chips in before free agency, they now have the ammunition to swing a trade for a star. Having over $100 million worth of expiring contracts and now acquiring additional draft capital can help Daryl Morey and the front office in the conversation for any type of trade between now and the deadline on February 9th.

Until then, Philadelphia is banking on Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey keeping them afloat as one of the top teams in the Eastern conference. That seems like a wise bet to make. Embiid just won the MVP last season and Maxey is making a leap in real-time. They might not be much worse than they were a year ago. Heck, if Maxey can keep anything close to his torrid pace to begin the season (30.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists on 50/56/91.3 shooting), they might be even better without Harden.

Loser: Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets own a top-eight protected pick from the Sixers in 2027. There was a world where that pick could gain quite a bit of value. There still is; the Sixers could land no one of note with the cap space they are currently hoarding and Embiid could possibly ask for a trade if they don't and things go south quickly. But given the rise of Maxey, the versatility that the Sixers have as well as Daryl Morey at the helm, odds are that pick isn't going to amount to much. There's a lot of time between now and then, however.

Winner: James Harden

Harden wanted to go to the Clippers. Well, he's now he's back playing for his hometown team alongside Leonard and George. If someone got what they wanted, by default that makes them a winner. One major question remains: Is Harden truly willing to play third fiddle behind his new superstar teammates?

He didn't seem super psyched to play that role with Embiid, which the world knows by how much Harden has stated he's sacrificed. He's going to have to do that even more now playing next to Leonard and George, and Russell Westbrook will certainly do a lot of ball handling, too. Harden can absolutely amplify Leonard and George's games and coalesce these Clippers into a true contender. But could can also assist in them crashing and burning. It's up to him now.

Winner: Tyrese Maxey

Maxey is breaking out all over the place this season, and his usage rate is a big reason why. He is averaging a career-high in usage rate at 26.1% and field goal attempts at 18.7. His usage has gone up and yet his efficiency has still gone through the roof.

Maxey is currently shooting 50/50/90. His true shooting percentage and effective field goal percentage are way beyond league average at 68.8% and 62.5%, respectively. Maxey currently ranks seventh in true shooting percentage and 10th in effective field goal percentage, according to NBA.com. Yes, it's a small sample. But Maxey was also efficient last season. He's handled the added responsibility so far in2023-24 and will have it the rest of the season. He's going to be an absolute joy to watch the rest of the way.