The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, the two NBA Finals teams from last season, are both on the brink of elimination. As such, rumors are already swirling with the offseason looming full of question marks. Colin Cowherd was quick to discuss the struggles for both teams, and he offered a bizarre trade proposal between the two teams.

Here’s the proposal from Colin Cowherd: Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins for Jaylen Brown and Malcolm Brogdon. Yes, that is what he suggested.

Perhaps he’s right: The Celtics and Warriors could both use a change. But this would be an awful trade for the Celtics to make.

The reactions came pouring in, and Colin Cowherd might want to turn off his mentions for the time being.

Live and breathe the NBA?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

The Warriors landing Jaylen Brown would be unfair to the rest of the NBA. On the other hand, why would the Celtics ever consider this deal? Moreover, the way Jordan Poole has performed in the playoffs, his trade value is likely diminishing by the day.

The Celtics might consider making a move this offseason if they don’t make the NBA Finals. The Warriors could also switch things up especially with Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson nearing the final chapters in their respective careers.

But this proposal by Cowherd is terrible on all accounts unless you’re a Warriors fan. If these teams get eliminated, it will be a long offseason for both franchises and trade proposals might be swirling at an all-time high. However, this is one to erase from the memory bank.