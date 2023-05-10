Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, the two NBA Finals teams from last season, are both on the brink of elimination. As such, rumors are already swirling with the offseason looming full of question marks. Colin Cowherd was quick to discuss the struggles for both teams, and he offered a bizarre trade proposal between the two teams.

"Jaylen Brown is perfect for the Warriors." — @ColinCowherd on why it's time for the Celtics to shake things up… pic.twitter.com/g3dG6V3Bfy — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 10, 2023

Here’s the proposal from Colin Cowherd: Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins for Jaylen Brown and Malcolm Brogdon. Yes, that is what he suggested.

Perhaps he’s right: The Celtics and Warriors could both use a change. But this would be an awful trade for the Celtics to make.

The reactions came pouring in, and Colin Cowherd might want to turn off his mentions for the time being.

The Celtics wouldn’t even trade Jaylen Brown for KD what makes you think they gonna take Wiggins and Poole. BFFR for a sec Colin https://t.co/bGWH10O3E3 — Javi (@JVargas025) May 10, 2023

I usually like ya opinion Colin but, today you are drunk! Brown was never going to the warriors for Poole and Wiggins not a shot in hell. https://t.co/GuR1ygCBlo — #NAF™ (@PrinceQuan_) May 10, 2023

This guy wants everyone on the warriors lol https://t.co/ljo6VKXX3c — D (@D_Deckz7) May 10, 2023

This is one of the dumbest things iv ever heard https://t.co/ApEDdxsZHv — Chenzo (@VinnyDonoian) May 10, 2023

Sending JB and Brogdon to the Warriors is essentially handing Steph a championship https://t.co/4rpZCtGoQB — Black Fabio (@PrbablyNotAhmad) May 10, 2023

A take so bad you think it’s a troll https://t.co/tHa5EuCa6X — SamoutcheaLA (@SamOutcheaByke) May 10, 2023

I think Colin miiiight be a Warriors fan. Trash take https://t.co/nE9ZNB4Ws5 — Kai Nanfelt (@KaiNanfelt) May 10, 2023

Legitimately the worst fake trade I’ve ever heard and that’s saying something. What planet are we on? https://t.co/jTaDXfSAXN — spurs3216 (@spurs3216) May 10, 2023

Why would the Celtics do this? https://t.co/OXBbFbXiet — Shango_7🇭🇹 (@Yasuke_DaShogun) May 10, 2023

The Warriors landing Jaylen Brown would be unfair to the rest of the NBA. On the other hand, why would the Celtics ever consider this deal? Moreover, the way Jordan Poole has performed in the playoffs, his trade value is likely diminishing by the day.

The Celtics might consider making a move this offseason if they don’t make the NBA Finals. The Warriors could also switch things up especially with Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson nearing the final chapters in their respective careers.

But this proposal by Cowherd is terrible on all accounts unless you’re a Warriors fan. If these teams get eliminated, it will be a long offseason for both franchises and trade proposals might be swirling at an all-time high. However, this is one to erase from the memory bank.